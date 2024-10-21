Award-winning LMFM presenter Michael Reade dies

Taoiseach Simon Harris has led tributes to the LMFM broadcaster Michael Reade (58), who died on Monday after battling cancer.

Mr Reade who began broadcasting when he was just 15 years of age and who has been with LMFM for the last 21 years, announced his illness on LMFM last month.

In September the award-winning broadcaster told his audience: “I am not known to stand on ceremony so, I will cut to the chase. I am not well. I am actually very sick. I have cancer. And I am afraid to say that my diagnosis is terminal. It is an illness in other words that I will not be able to recover from.

“Sounds awful, I know, but you know, I’m oddly okay with it. I have reconciled myself with the situation that I find myself in. I have accepted what I am facing in to. I know what it means. I am not afraid.”

Earlier this month Mr Reade won a Gold award at the IMRO Radio Awards for best current affairs programme on local radio.

Paying tribute to Mr Reade on Monday the Taoiseach sent condolences to Michael’s wife Sandra, his son Luke, brothers, sister and extended family.

“I also want to offer my sympathies to his colleagues at LMFM and indeed, his loyal listeners.

“For over 20 years, Michael has been a voice to the frustrations, the celebrations and curiosity of people across Louth and Meath.

“For those of us who sat opposite him, he has been robust and tough but never unfair.

“Michael is a loss to journalism, a loss to the people of Louth and Meath but most particularly his family and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest easy.”