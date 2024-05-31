Aifric O’Connell, Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly among names to join 2FM daily schedule

Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly will present Monday-Friday on 2FM Drive with Lottie and David. Photograph: RTÉ

Aifric O’Connell has been announced as Doireann Garrihy’s replacement on RTÉ's 2FM weekday breakfast show with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan, following Garrihy’s departure from the station.

Meanwhile, Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly will be presenting 2FM Drive at 3-6pm Monday to Friday, replacing the 2 Johnnies’ show, following their departure.

The Laura Fox Show has also been announced as the station released its summer schedule. Fox takes over from Jennifer Zamparelli, who has also left the station. She will be on air from 9am-12pm on Monday to Friday.

Tracy Clifford will be on from 12-3pm, bringing listeners through their lunch and Game On will continue from 6-7pm with Marie Crowe and Ruby Walsh, while Beta Da Silva on 2FM airs from Monday to Thursday, 7-9pm.

The Greene Room remains on air from 9-11pm Monday to Thursday with Jenny Greene, followed by Dan Hegarty – The Alternative from 11pm-1am.

Tara Walsh will present the Weekend Breakfast on 2FM show from 7-9am on Saturday and Sunday, with Bláthnaid Treacy on air from 9am-12pm, while Roz and Emma – Roz Purcell and Emma Power – remain at the helm from 12-3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Aifric O’Connell joins Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan on 2FM Breakfast show. Photograph: RTÉ

Then, from 3-6pm, Conor Behan presents and The Electric Disco with Jenny Greene and Dave Treacy from 8-10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM, said the station was very happy to be strengthening its schedule with home-grown talent.

“2FM has always been programmed with a mix of presenters who have learned their craft here with personalities from outside who have built a profile with younger audiences. It always starts with the audience first and this summer’s schedule is built with only them in mind,” Mr Healy said.

“I believe that 2FM has the most exciting mission in RTÉ. Our mission is to inform and entertain younger audiences with wonderful music, chat and sport. The summer is full of music and sport and that is where we will be. We will be working hard to continue to build a station with the next generation of 2FM presenters and there’s no shortage of those.”

