Actor Emmet Bergin, best known for role in RTÉ series Glenroe, dies

Actor Emmet Bergin, best known for his role in the RTÉ series Glenroe, has died.

Born in Dublin, Bergin played the part of Dick Moran in the popular series which started in 1983.

After the show ended in 2001, he went on to play the role of Aengus Fanning in the 2003 biographical crime film about journalist Veronica Guerin. Bergin was also known for playing the role of Ulfus in the 1981 fantasy film Excalibur. He also voiced radio advertisements for The Irish Times in the 1980s.

His brother, Patrick Bergin, is also a well known actor.

Emmet Bergin is survived by his wife Sarah and his children, Gavan and Tara. He died suddenly on Friday, March 15th, according to his death notice.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, at Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.