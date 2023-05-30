Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+: 10 of the best new shows to watch in June

Deadloch

Prime Video, from Friday, June 2nd

In the town of Deadloch, in Tasmania, there’s devilry at work – well, murder at least – and it’s up to local cop Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) to solve the crime, with help, or hindrance, from Darwin cop Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami), who’s a little bit rough around the edges, to say the least, along with eager-beaver junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). A local man has been found dead on the beach near this quiet seaside village, and the trio have to find some common ground if they’re going to find the killer. This feminist comedy is created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, who say they wanted to create a down-under version of the British crime drama Broadchurch – only funnier.

Barracuda Queens

Netflix, from Monday, June 5th

In the 1990s a spate of high-profile burglaries in a wealthy neighbourhood in Sweden has everyone hiding their jewels under the laminate floor. These are no common-or-garden thieves, however, but a “bling ring” of privileged young women looking to get revenge on the playboy cads who’ve done the dirty on them – and get some 1990s girl-power thrills while they’re at it. These rich robbers call themselves the Barracuda Queens, but how long before they bite off more than they can chew?

The Full Monty

Disney+, from Wednesday, June 14th

We’ve waited a quarter of a century, but finally the lads from The Full Monty are back to give us another thrill – although this time they’re keeping their clothes on. Aww. Fans of the original 1997 movie won’t want to miss the return of the original cast, including Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dae, Hugo Speer as Guy and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, along with a whole new cast of younger characters. The story? It’s 25 years after the gang went the full monty, but many of Sheffield’s social problems remain the same. Time to get the gang back together for another half-arsed scheme.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash

Prime Video, from Friday, June 16th

Can three rusty old jalopies rattle across central Europe without the wheels coming off? Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back on another turbocharged adventure and, far from running out of road, they’ve planned an epic 2,250km journey from Gdánsk, in Poland, to Lake Bled, in Slovenia, via Slovakia and Hungary. They’ll be driving some unlikely cars on this trip, including a gangstermobile, but along the way they’ll get to try out an eastern European hypercar, a Skoda racing classic and even a flying car.

READ MORE

Secret Invasion

Disney+, from Wednesday, June 21st

Samuel L Jackson steps up to the plate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series, stepping back into the long overcoat of S.H.I.E.L. D agent Nick Fury to do battle with the Skrull boss Talos, who is leading an army of shape-shifters in a new global takeover bid. Can Fury stop this invasion single-handedly – and, more importantly, can he prevent the inevitable MCU fatigue from setting in after a gazillion movies and series? Jackson is joined by an all-star cast that includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke and Dermot Mulroney.

I’m a Virgo

Prime Video, from Friday, June 23rd

Cootie is a black kid growing up in Oakland, California, but to his parents’ dismay he just keeps on growing, until he’s too tall even for the basketball team. His worried folks keep him at home, but when he gets too big for the house it’s time for Cootie to head outside and try to fit into the world as a 13ft teen. Can he find love, friendship and Nike Air trainers he can get his size-zillion feet into? We’ll find out in this “mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey”.

Hijack

Apple TV+, from Wednesday, June 28th

Idris Elba stars as business negotiator Sam Nelson, who finds his skills put to the ultimate test when the plane he is travelling on is hijacked. Sam is used to hammering out deals in the boardroom, not dealing with ruthless terrorists, but he’s going to have to step up to the plate if he’s going to save his fellow passengers in this high-octane thriller told in real time. Archie Panjabi co-stars as counterterrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor, who is working on the ground to resolve the situation.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Prime Video, from Friday, June 30th

John Krazinski returns as the titular CIA agent in the fourth and final series – and wouldn’t you know it, it’s his deadliest and most dangerous mission yet. You’d think that now he’s the agency’s acting deputy director he’d get to finish up with a routine drug bust, but no. This time he’s up against a drug cartel that has joined forces with an international terrorist group, and a huge internal conspiracy that threatens the already frayed fabric of American democracy. Sheesh. No rest for the wicked.

The Witcher

Netflix, from Friday June 30th

Henry Cavill is back for a final round of kicking demon ass before he hangs up his swords, daggers and other deadly weapons in this third series of the fantasy franchise. But who will protect the world from evil now that Cavill has handed in his notice? Don’t worry: Liam Hemsworth has agreed to take up the baton as Geralt of Rivera for the fourth season. But has anyone told him that those demons and beasts just keep coming, and everyone he meets will either betray him or try to kill him? It’s probably in the small print, in some indecipherable ancient script.

Black Mirror

Netflix, date to be announced

If you’re not a gibbering, psychotic wreck after watching five seasons of Charlie Brooker’s mind-melting anthology series, then he promises that season six will send you right over the edge of reason and sanity. These five new stories will ramp up the surrealness, and go into some darker corners of the human psych. Among the disturbing delights are Annie Murphy as an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming TV series based on her life, with Salma Hayek playing her.