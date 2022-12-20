Eve Hewson: ‘Only the media describes me as Bono’s daughter’

Eve Hewson: 'I wish I could tell you that I was into skydiving, but really I’m dreaming of being in bed by 9pm.' Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty

I loved growing up in Dublin. I had a pretty normal childhood. I took the train to a local school every day. But I was a little rebellious. Sitting in a classroom wasn’t enough for me. Once I did my first film, at 15, I didn’t want to do anything else.

I’m massively close to my three siblings. We’re very involved with each other and in each other’s lives. Sharon Horgan [Hewson’s Bad Sisters co-star] understands those complicated relationships, the absolute love and the absolute anger, how you flip-flop between those emotions in a minute.

I once said my parents [Bono and Ali Hewson] weren’t initially supportive of me becoming an actress, but I’ve been asked about it so many times since I don’t know how to come up with a better lie. I’m 31 now. They’re really supportive and excited for me and they just let me do my own thing.

I’m at home again, living out of a suitcase until I figure out my next steps

Only the media describes me as “Bono’s daughter”. Only the media gives me that shit. In the rest of my life it doesn’t happen. I can’t do anything about it. I have no say in it.

James Gandolfini loved the way I ate on camera. I worked with him on his last film, Enough Said, when I was 20. I ate food in a scene and he said, “I’m so proud of you. Never change.” So many actors pretend to eat. He taught me so much. I loved him.

I’m obsessed with sleep. Is that a boring answer? I wish I could tell you that I was into skydiving, but really I’m dreaming of being in bed by 9pm.

I don’t enjoy red carpets. They’re scary – people shouting at you and all of that. I haven’t done one in so long, because of the pandemic. I’ve just been sitting on Zoom with a nice top on and my sweatpants, and its been quite joyful. I like fashion, but really I’m quite a lazy person. I’d rather be wearing sweatpants.

I love the idea of disappearing into a character and imagining that you aren’t yourself. I mean, who doesn’t want to take a break from their own head every now and then?

I gave up alcohol five months ago so I haven’t really been drinking. I’m like an old lady. I have a cat, I like to sleep 12 hours a night. You should have interviewed me when I was 18. That would have been a different conversation. I’m currently taking a hiatus from myself.

My mum is a really funny person, although she’d never let you know. She’ll just sometimes stealthily release one of those under her breath one-liners that’ll kill you. My dad does more characters and gags and things like that, so I’ve got a good combination of both.

I’m in a really good place in my life; hopefully it continues. But I need to work out where I’ll call home in the future. I lived in New York for years before the pandemic, then I went home to Dublin during it. I’m at home again, living out of a suitcase until I figure out my next steps.

People think I’ve been dealing with being famous all of my life, but nobody really cares about me. — Guardian

Bad Sisters is available on Apple TV+