Paul Mescal wins best actor Olivier Award for A Streetcar Named Desire role

Paul Mescal with the best actor award for A Streetcar Named Desire onstage at the Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal have secured top gongs for their West End debut performances at the Olivier Awards as the biggest night in British theatre returned.

The award ceremony, held on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, also saw Oscar-nominated Mescal take home best actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Almeida Theatre production also picked up the prestigious award for best revival and Anjana Vasan won best actress in a supporting role for her turn as Stella in the play directed by Olivier winner Rebecca Frecknall.

Mescal fought off tough competition from David Tennant for Good; Tom Hollander for Patriots; Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird; and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

During his acceptance speech, Mescal (27) thanked his mother, who is receiving treatment for cancer, adding: “I hope you get better.”

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer after winning their awards for best actor and best aActress at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday evening. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Killing Eve star Comer won best actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller. After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre, 30-year-old Comer will be taking the play to Broadway later this month.

During her acceptance speech, Comer said: “I’m so overwhelmed. This play has changed my life. I am so grateful and I have so many people to thank. “To Suzie Miller for writing the most exquisite play I have ever had the pleasure of reading. One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.

“It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.

“Mum, Dad, I love you, and my Grandad is 82 today so happy birthday.”

Comer’s and Mescal’s awards were among a plethora of musicals, plays and operas which received recognition during the ceremony hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham on Sunday. – PA