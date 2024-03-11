In pictures: Cillian Murphy’s night of glory at the Oscars

Irish actor Cillian Murphy accepts the Oscar for best actor for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

It was a remarkable night at the Oscars for Cork man Cillian Murphy as he claimed the best actor award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In a night of glitz and glamour, Murphy took the top prize at the 96th Academy Awards. Here are some of the best shots from the evening.

Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, arriving at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Photograph: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy and his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, arriving at the Academy Awards. Photograph: Sinna Nasseri/The New York Times

Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness in the auditorium at the Oscars before the start of the ceremony. Photograph: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness at the Oscars. Photograph: Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy celebrates with his wife Yvonne McGuinness after he was announced as best actor in a leading role for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy and his wife Yvonne McGuinness when the result for best actor in a leading role was announced. Photograph: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for Oppenheimer at the 96th Annual Oscars. Photograph: by Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy during his acceptance speech. Photograph: Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy accepts the lead actor award for his role in Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024. Photograph: Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy accepts oscar for best actor in a leading role for Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024. Photograph: Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The 96th Oscars where Cillian Murphy won the award for best actor in a leading role. Photograph: Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

Cillian Murphy enters the backstage area at the Academy Awards in the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. Photograph: Photo by Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy with Nicolas Cage, Ben Kingsley, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey and Forest Whitaker backstage. Photograph: Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy and Matthew McConaughey share a joke backstage as Forest Whitaker looks on. Photograph: Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy in the press room with the Oscar for best actor. Photograph: Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images