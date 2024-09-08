‘I have the freedom now to say things I could not while holding office’: Leo Varadkar pens autobiography

In a statement, Leo Varadkar said: “There is so much people know already about my time at the top but almost as much that they don’t. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill /The Irish Times

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar is writing an autobiography, which will be released in autumn 2025, publisher Sandycove has announced.

Mr Varadkar has said it is “as much a personal memoir as it is a book about political history”. He added that he is “really enjoying” writing his story and was keen to do so “while it was still fresh in my head”.

Sandycove, which is an imprint of publisher Penguin, acquired the rights in a nine-way auction. The former Fine Gael leader was represented by Max Edwards at Apple Tree Literary in negotiations.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said: “There is so much people know already about my time at the top but almost as much that they don’t.

“I have the freedom now to say things I could not while holding office and I have enough distance to reflect on the mistakes I made as much as what was achieved. I look forward to working with Michael McLoughlin and Patricia Deevy at Sandycove who from the outset had a clear vision for my book.”

Sandycove said the book will give readers a “unique behind-the-scenes look at the formation and evolution of a senior politician”.

Mr McLoughlin, publisher at Sandycove, said: “It will be a privilege to publish Leo Varadkar’s autobiography. He is one of Ireland’s most significant and interesting politicians and his frankness will make this a must-read for anyone with an interest in the modern political landscape.”

Mr Varadkar stood down from his role of taoiseach and Fine Gael leader last March citing both personal and political reasons. He will also not stand at the next general election.

First elected in 2007, Mr Varadkar was appointed by former taoiseach Enda Kenny as minister for transport in 2011 before then becoming minister for health in 2014. He beat Simon Coveney to become leader of Fine Gael in 2017, becoming the youngest person to take up the role of taoiseach.