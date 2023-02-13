Popular novelist and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell dies at 77

Deirdre Purcell was a fixture on Irish television for decades and later on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme where she presented “What it says in the papers”.

The death has taken place of the well-known RTÉ news presenter turned novelist Deirdre Purcell, at the age of 77.

Purcell was a fixture on Irish television for decades and, later, on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme, where she presented “What it says in the papers” until 2018.

Purcell was born in Dublin in 1945 and attended Gortnor Abbey, in Co Mayo. She credited the nuns there with instilling a strong work ethic in her.

Before becoming a television journalist she was a member of the permanent company of the Abbey Theatre.

Her novels include A Place of Stones (1991), Falling for a Dancer (1993), Love Like Hate Adore (1997), Tell Me Your Secret (2006), The Husband (2016) and The Christmas Voyage (2017).

A Place of Stones was inspired by a short report in The Irish Times about a mishap for a small plane over the Aran Islands, which eventually landed safely with the help of islanders.

Purcell’s best-known novel is Falling for a Dancer, which was made into a four-part BBC series in 1998.

Purcell died suddenly as a result of a stroke on Monday morning. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Healy, whom she met in RTÉ, and by her sons, Adrian and Simon Weckler.

In a statement the family they were “deeply grieving the sudden loss of Deirdre. To the day before her death Deirdre was as full of plans, schemes and dreams as she always was. Deirdre made friends wherever she went and will be remembered by so many as a vibrant, clever and caring companion.

“The talent, vivacity and sharp mind that made her an award-winning journalist, a globally successful fiction writer and, in her youth, a talented Abbey Theatre actress never left her. She was a force of nature, and we will miss her desperately.”