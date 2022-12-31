Near Izium: A new poem by Paul Muldoon

for Andrei Kurkov



1



Our bunker was deep, set far back in the Soviet era,

yet a rocket attack on the airport at Dnipro

came through loud and clear. Despite our video link

being decidedly on the blink

we knew the plain of Donbas was a sheet of glass

over which all hell would shortly break loose.

Since Putin has but one item on his agenda

there is but one on our agenda –

to see him strung up for his crimes

against Ukraine as the perpetrators of the pogrom

at Babi Yar were to be strung up by their heels.

We must believe the wheel

will come full circle now we try to regroup

near Izium, even if reconstituting the wizened grapes

after which the city is named means we boil

more snow for water. Our faces glow with gun oil

and blood. Our very artillery might recoil

from the task in hand had we not been offered a rare

opportunity to teach Putin the error

of his ways and refute

his Weltanschauung that is, if anything, pre-Soviet.

Refute his worldview. If anything, pre-Soviet.



2



For this is one time weall must heed the call to arms

and stand absolutely firm

against the threat to what is no less my homeland

than yours. If I stood firm on Snake Island

or against the convoy Putin first sent to Izium

it’s partly because my own Y chromosome

waves from the Pontic steppe. A body finds a seam

at which to burst. Whosoever will order

such a mass murder

will not only be strung up by his heels but his nose

cut off for good measure. I’ll spare you the minutiae.

The heels. The nose. I’ll spare you the minutiae.

Let’s just say that when a tank is bogged

down it takes a mere pocket

of resistance to consign that tank to the mire.

It turns out that if we must boil more

snow from the ditch

it’ll be to the accompaniment of Shostakovich.

Live by white phosphorus, die by white phosphorus.

An oligarch nudging through the Bosphorus

would do well to consider returning to the commune.

His penis-yacht is registered in Grand Cayman.



3



September, 1941. A fortnight after they threw a ring

of steel around Leningrad, the Nazis would fling

34,000 Jews into that ravine at Babi

Yar and cut them down. Toodle-pip.

No thought of offering a Jew a booby-

trapped chocolate bar with which they’d later reckon

on taking out Churchill. If all hell has again broken

loose over Babi Yar

it’s because that particular jar

of honey has kept fresh. Babi Yar. That particular jar

has kept fresh for almost a century.

In addition to bombing schools and health centers,

Russia’s desecrated the ravine Eberhard and Rasch

and Blobel first desecrated in 1941. Not Russia.

Putin. This is Putin’s war. That moan is the moan

of a slave taken by the Ottomans

from the Lawless Fields. A time-warp

in which Putin will scrub

the data on Gorbachev and perestroika.

When it comes to an air strike

on a school, not even his Ministry of Culture

has the nerve to suggest the damage is collateral.



4



To gaze out over the burning lake of Acheron

is to gaze at the ruins

of Liman and try to comprehend

how Putin has managed to overextend

himself so disastrously. He must believe the lance

is still used in battle given how his supply lines

have been disrupted. Nil aon smeara gan dealg

is a notion any ideologue

should commit to memory before thinking to deploy

a 40 mile convoy

of vintage tanks. It may well be that Bellerophon

rode Pegasus over the heads of orphans

and widows. To cut down 34,000 Jews in the ravine

of Babi Yar is one thing but to wreck

the memorial’s quite another. That’s why an oligarch

nudging through the Bosphorus will be hunted down

and ridden out of town.

Nudge-nudge. Hunted down. Ridden out of town

on his own mast. It’s not only over Donbas all hell

will break loose. Whosoever throws a body in a hole

and leaves one hand

sticking out must high-five it on the witness stand.



5



The idea that you can’t have “blackberries

without the bramble-barbs” is one we must impress

upon any despot entering the lists

with his outmoded lance. The constant missile-blasts

over Mariupol and Mykolaiv

were meant to grind us down but we now believe

we can give even an asteroid

a corrective push. Air raid after air raid

may be meant to grind us down but Nato

has afforded us the wherewithal to coordinate

our artillery units.

A soundtrack of Shostakovich’s quacks, hoots,

pants and gasps. We will score a direct hit

on whomsoever would descecrate

that memorial on the outskirts

of Kyiv. A sacred memorial. Always on the outskirts.

Though we’ve lived for months in a dank

basement while our anti-tank

guns have staved off Putin’s bombardment,

living in that basement

and sleeping under the filthiest of bedspreads

won’t ever dampen our spirits.



6



It may be that the Strategic Arms Limitations Talks

have reduced the risk that his own tinderbox

will blow up in Putin’s face

yet he continues to threaten to light the fuse

as he tries to recreate the court of Peter the Great

in Leningrad, a Leningrad

complete with troubadours. We launch kamikaze

drones against Pegasus as one Ivan flung a goose

insult at a second Ivan

in that story by Nikolai Gogol. There’ll be no haven

for those who’ve left a foot in a felt boot

sticking out of a pit.

Putin is destined to have one close call

after another as he strums his banjo-ukulele.

Let’s not forget it was Gogol

who invented the term poshlost for the all-time-low

that’s now our permanent state. Yet we’ll deal a blow

that will leave our would-be Tsar

in further disarray.

Our would-be Tsar. Poshlost. Total disarray.

He’ll find it hard to simultaneously strum and pick

with his hands tied behind his back.



7



Now Putin has had to abandon so much materiel

as he’s been ridden out of town on a rail

he’s taken notice. Putin. His name means both

“path” and “psychopath.”

Widows and orphans are gathering fuel

in a blasted vale

while Bellerophon’s given Pegasus free rein

to ride roughshod over Ukraine.

The grain loaded into a six-oar gig is the grain

the world’s bakers

mix with sawdust for bread. When he plays poker

with a nuclear plant, Putin forgets it’s Moscow

he’ll lay waste. His poker-face and his death-mask

will be one and the same. Death-mask.

Poker-face. One and the same for Vladimir Putin.

So many drones have been flown courtesy of Biden

against his Black Sea fleet

it goes without saying all those who’ve followed Vlad

to the Lawless Fields must end up in clabber

to the knee. He’s so low on missiles he uses Kalibrs

for any routine barrage.

He still smarting from having lost that Crimea bridge.



8



To live on an instalment plan in a pine wood

near Izium is to have a crash course in what’s what.

White phosphorus. Phosphorus. White.

It’s never too late to impress upon

a demagogue stockpiling chemical weapons

the wind can quickly take a nasty turn.

A combination of our jerry-rigged drones –

by which I may mean our jury-rigged drones –

and much superior artillery fire

will carry the day. The booby trap and the tripwire

may slightly impede us yet we’re emboldened

to search out Piltdown’s

willing executioners, the new Rasches, Eberhards,

and Blobels whom we’ll bury in a backyard

with our fallen countrymen. I myself will call it quits

when their faces, too, are eaten off by cats

and dogs. Whosoever

has ordained that Ukraine suffer

strangulation must himself be put in a chokehold.

For it’s time to call a complete halt

to Putin’s escapades, time for him to count the cost

of his ill-thought-out plan for global conquest.



9



That we’re now able to deliver a Molotov cocktail

by drone is an indicator of the scale

of our improvisation. We’ve learned to outmaneuver

Putin whilst living on the never-never.

That moan must be the moan

of one who’s fallen foul of an antipersonnel mine

somehow left on the slip

where an oligarch’s sloop

has put in. The supply line for Château Latour,

truffles, and caviar must be an artery

disrupted in the sense it’ll be unclogged.

As for Putin himself, may he fetch up in a gulag

wearing a triangular armband

that stands for “knackered.” I won’t belabor the point

but he mustn’t simply be put out to grass.

He must eat rat-rations. He must eat candle-grease.

Let his pillow be stuffed with gorse

And common broom.

Let him find no rest in the bosom of Abraham

but forever go off at half cock

across the Dnieper in a six- or eight-oared black gig.

Across the Dnieper. At half cock. A black gig.



Paul Muldoon has published more than 30 collections whose awards include a Pulitzer and TS Eliot prize. He was recently appointed Ireland Professor of Poetry