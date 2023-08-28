Temple Bar plaza to be transformed into outdoor roller disco for Culture Night

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste on the drums with performers Jessie Thompson, Jason McNamara, Lino Bento, Jaqueline Alves and Grainne Binns at the launch of Culture Night Dublin 2023. Photograph: Julien Beehal

Central Plaza in Temple Bar, Dublin will be transformed into an outdoor roller disco for an evening, as part of Dublin’s Culture Night 2023.

The annual nocturnal celebration of culture and creativity is returning on Friday, September 22nd, with 250 participating venues and more than 300 events.

The celebration, brought by Dublin City Council, with support from the Arts Council, is seeking to reimagine public spaces.

The Wood Quay Amphitheatre will play host Culture Night Dublin’s first Vogue Ball, presented by Dublin’s LGBTQ+ night QueerMania, as well as soul-stirring performances from the renowned Discovery Gospel Choir, Afro-Brazilian dance artist Alessandra Azevedo, sensational burlesque performer, Bonnie Boux, and many more.

READ MORE

At Spencer Dock, there will be an aerial show by international champion, Lisette Krol, and students from Tribe Fitness & Dance Studio.

Gráinne Binns, this year’s Culture Night Dublin Ambassador, said one of the events she is most looking forward to is the roller disco at Central Plaza.

“It’s going to be running from 8pm to 10pm and we are providing Ireland’s first outdoor roller disco. I’m so excited about it. I just feel like it’s been a long time coming, the subculture has been growing in numbers the last few years, and it’s really hard to find a space in Dublin without being shooed along,” she said.

“There will be tunes by Bang Bike Belfast. We’re also encouraging people to wear their funkiest, grooviest outfits. I just think it’s movement, it’s good music, it’s good, fun clothing.”

Ms Binns said this year’s programme seeks to encourage the younger generation to get involved in the annual event, with the Covid pandemic having prevented many of them from discovering what their arts and cultural interests are.

“There are people who lost some of their teenage years or early 20s and they’re such important years on discovering who you are culturally,” she said.

“I think we all get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of day to day life, that it can kind of be easy to forget about immersing yourself in art or music or dance.”

Speaking at the programme launch, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste encouraged the public to get involved.

“This annual celebration challenges us to think differently about our city and to reimagine how we can transform our public spaces. Dublin, with its vibrant arts and culture scene, owes much of its allure to the incredible talent of local artists, creatives and arts workers,” he said.

“They are the driving force behind the magic that makes our city such a fantastic place to live, work, and visit. Culture Night is a chance to celebrate their brilliance and honour their contribution to our community.”