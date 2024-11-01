Co Laois grandmother who drew down dead father-in-law’s pension jailed for two years

A Co Laois grandmother who continued to draw down her father-in-law’s pension for 28 and a half years after his death has been jailed for two years.

Judge Keenan Johnson sentenced Margaret Bergin (73) to five years and six months imprisonment, with the last three years and six months suspended, for the theft of more than €270,000 from the State.

He said that as Bergin had said she spent the money on shopping and food it was the case that her family had benefitted from the crimes but yet had not chosen to sell or mortgage the land it owned to repay the stolen money to the State.

Bergin (73), with an address at Fairfield House, Mountrath, Co Laois, had pleaded guilty to theft and larceny charges relating her claiming of father-in-law John Bergin’s pension after his death in 1993.

The court was told that €75,000 had been handed over by the family but the judge noted that this still left a shortfall of €191,000. It was vital, he said, that the integrity of the social welfare system was protected and “ironic” that the court had been told Margaret Bergin’s only income was the old age pension.

The judge said she had continued to draw down the pension until caught in 2022 after an amateur gerontologist began researching a 110-year-old man supposedly living in Mountrath, Co Laois and began to make enquiries.

He said that the fact that Mr Bergin’s death had not been recorded showed there was an element of pre-meditation involved and also noted that each year Margaret Bergin forged the signature of her late father-in-law so the pension continued to be paid.

When officials from the Department of Social Welfare paid an unannounced visit to Bergin’s home in April 2022, her husband, Seamus, was found in bed with his shoes on impersonating his late father and saying he was “deaf and confused”.

When members of An Garda Síochána later visited the house, they found the cheque for €2,540 that had been sent out from Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the late Mr Bergin reaching the age of 100 and the medals he was send each year thereafter.

Judge Johnson said the social welfare system was based on trust and was the cornerstone of a civilised society. It was designed to protect the most vulnerable in society and it was essential that it’s integrity was protected.

In deciding on the appropriate sentence, he took into account, as aggravating factors, the duration of the fraud and the fact that theft from the social welfare system affects all of society.

Bergin’s cooperation late in the investigation into the theft was in the context of “overwhelming evidence” against her.