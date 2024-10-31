Former Bar council chair Sara Phelan among six new judges nominated for appointment

A former chair of The Bar of Ireland, Sara Phelan SC, has been nominated for appointment to the High Court. Photograph: Collins Courts

Six new judges have been nominated by the Government for appointment by President Michael D Higgins to the Court of Appeal, the High Court and the District Court.

The six include two nominees to the Court of Appeal – Mr Justice Denis McDonald, a High Court judge since 2018 and manager of its commercial court list, and Anthony Collins, who was Advocate General to the Court of Justice of the European Union between 2021-2024, having previously been a judge of the General Court of the EU.

One vacancy in the Court of Appeal arose following the appointment of Ms Justice Caroline Costello as president of that court and the second is in line with recent legislation enacted for the appointment of additional judges.

A former chair of The Bar of Ireland, Sara Phelan SC, has been nominated for appointment to the High Court. The vacancy in that court arose following the appointment of Ms Justice Niamh Hyland to the Court of Appeal in October.

Three nominees are for appointment as judges of the District Court. They are solicitors Peter White and Catherine Ghent, and Áine Clancy, who is a solicitor and barrister.

The three vacancies in the District Court arose following the death of Judge Elizabeth MacGrath on July 3rd last and the retirements of Judge Cormac Dunne and of Judge Marian O’Leary in June and August last.

The Government, in accordance with constitutional procedure, has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nominations.