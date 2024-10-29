Man charged with murder of Stephen Ring, whose body was discovered in Co Wexford quarry

A man and a woman were arrested after the remains of Stephen Ring, who had been missing for almost two weeks, were discovered in Co Wexford.

A 41-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of a man in Co Wexford.

Christopher Judge, with an address at Pairc na Dara, Clonard, Wexford town, and a native of Co Cork, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at a special sitting of Wexford District Court.

He was charged with the murder of Stephen Ring (27) on dates unknown between October 15th and October 27th, 2024.

Mr Judge was arrested following the discovery of the body in a quarry at Shelmalier Commons, outside Wexford town, on Sunday morning. Mr Ring was originally from Enniscorthy and had been living in the Wexford town area. He had been reported missing by his family on October 15th.

Also before the court was Jane Corcoran (34), also Pairc na Dara, Clonard, Wexford town, who was charged with aiding and abetting in the commission of a crime.

Det Garda Leonard Casey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution for Mr Judge, who made no reply following caution.

Det Garda Brian Cummins gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution for Ms Corcoran, who also made no reply.

An application was made by Ross Pratt O’Brien BL for free legal aid in the name of solicitor Frank Buttimer for Mr Judge. The application was granted. Andrew Bolger BL, representing Ms Corcoran, was also granted free legal aid in the case of Corcoran.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Wexford District Court on Monday next via video link.