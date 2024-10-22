Gardaí investigating disappearance of Kyran Durnin (8) to search house in Dundalk, Co Louth

Gardaí in Louth investigating the disappearance of Kyran Durnin (8) will search a house in Dundalk, Co Louth today.

Yesterday gardaí took possession of the property after being granted a District Court order.

“Commencing today, that house will be searched and be subject of technical and forensic examinations, as will the garden and adjoining ground to that house,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“The purpose of these searches is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran.”

Gardaí believe the boy may have been killed two years ago. They are trying to ascertain how the disappearance of the boy, who was withdrawn from school in 2022, went unnoticed until recently.

It was believed at the time he may have transferred to a school in Northern Ireland. There had been some contact between Tusla and the child’s family before his disappearance.

Earlier this week Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said he had asked Tusla to send its files on the boy to a specialist panel which looks into the death of any child with links to State care.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.