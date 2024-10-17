Man guilty of ‘intimidating’ TD Michael Healy-Rae at Dáil protest must do DIY and community work

TD Michael Healy-Rae was not required to testify in court. Photograph: Tom Honan

A protester, who admitted “intimidating” TD Michael Healy-Rae, must complete a restorative justice programme, including DIY work for his mother, to avoid a criminal conviction.

Dublin District Court heard the “distressing” incident took place when an antigovernment and anti-immigration demonstration “spiralled out of control” at Government buildings on September 20th last year.

Apprentice carpenter Dean Hickson (22) of Griffith Parade, Finglas East, Dublin, pleaded guilty earlier to intimidating the Kerry politician at Leinster House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

Judge Paula Murphy heard he was sorry and never wanted to attend another protest.

He participated in a programme under the Probation Service for several months, as directed by the court, to show he understood the ramifications of his actions. Successful completion can result in a first-time offender avoiding a criminal record and a sentence.

A report noted that Hickson had completed most of the programme, which included a donation to an animal welfare charity and DIY work for his mother.

Judge Murphy adjourned finalising the case until February so he would carry out more community work assigned as part of the restorative justice scheme.

About 200 people had protested outside Leinster House as the Dáil resumed following the summer recess.

It led to several arrests, and afterwards, the independent TD condemned the conduct of some protesters as he and an office intern tried to leave the area.

Garda Chloe Rochfort arrested Hickson, and due to the guilty plea, Mr Healy-Rae was not required to testify in court.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Donal Quigley said that Hickson, who has no prior criminal convictions and was attending a political protest: “He said he has never been to one before and says he will never be to one again in his life.”

Earlier, the solicitor told the court, “Things spiralled out of control. It was more aggressive than he thought it would be. He is not even that politically minded.” He added that his client had been forthright and had apologised after his arrest.

CCTV footage captured the defendant “throwing a plastic bottle in the direction of Michael Healy-Rae, narrowly missing his head”.