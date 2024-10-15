Yoga teacher alleging neck injury settles High Court action

When the case came back before the High Court on Tuesday, the judge was told the matter had been settled. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A yoga teacher who claimed she still suffers pain in her neck and shoulder after her car was rear-ended seven years ago has settled a High Court action over the traffic crash.

Last week the 28-year-old woman in evidence told the High Court her Instagram account showed her doing shoulder and head stands because you have to have interesting poses on social media.

“It’s my livelihood, nobody wants somebody sitting in a cross-legged pose,” she told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

The High Court judge had been asked to assess damages in the case of Chloe Geraghty who claimed she suffered a neck and shoulder injury and still has pain after her car was rear-ended by another car seven years ago.

Under cross-examination, she disagreed with the contention by the other side that she did not sustain an injury.

Ms Geraghty, from Lucan, now living in Spain, had sued the driver of the other car: Eoin Carroll, from Stocking Wood Copse, Rathfarnham, Dublin, in the Circuit Court. But after the case was struck out because Ms Geraghty could not travel back from Spain, an appeal was brought to the High Court.

In the proceedings, Ms Geraghty had claimed that after the crash on June 8th, 2017, she suffered pain in her neck and shoulder and was diagnosed as having a soft tissue injury.

She was prescribed anti-inflammatory medication and advised to attend physiotherapy.

Ms Geraghty’s senior counsel, Thomas P Hogan, told the court liability was conceded but it was claimed by the other side that the impact was of no consequence.

He said it was their case that Ms Geraghty’s car was shunted forward about a metre in the incident and she suffered a neck and shoulder injury.

In evidence, Ms Geraghty said that at the time of the incident she was thrown forward a little bit but the airbags did not go off. She later had pain and attended her GP a week later. The doctor noted tenderness to her neck and she later attended physiotherapy.

She said her neck and shoulder area was quite painful, and she wouldn’t say it was minimal, “but ongoing.”

She said she later became a yoga teacher but finds if she “takes it too far with the yoga, she will have a lot of pain”.

She attended yoga teacher training in Thailand in 2019 but said she suffered after classes. She said she was focusing on rebuilding her strength.

Cross-examined by counsel for the other side, Moira Flahive SC, Ms Geraghty agreed she had an Instagram page on social media for her yoga business.

Referring to the Thailand yoga training, which involved three classes a day and one hour in the gym, she said she was in a lot of pain afterwards and was on painkillers.

Referring to several Instagram posts which included head and shoulder stands, counsel put to the witness that she advised in one post not to do it if you have any type of neck injury but appeared to be going against her own advice.

Ms Geraghty replied: “I am going against my own advice, but I do have a neck injury.”

She said she has to take painkillers every day and it had not been recommended by doctors not to exercise or do yoga but it in fact was encouraged.

She said she had never told a doctor who had later examined her about her yoga teacher training or standing on her head because he never asked.

Counsel put it to the witness that she did not sustain an injury. Ms Geraghty said she disagreed.

She said she also has to take painkillers after yoga.