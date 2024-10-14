Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of father and daughter killed in Co Kerry house fire

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a probation report and the preparation of victim impact statements for a sentencing hearing to be held on December 16th. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a father and his five-year-old daughter who died during a Co Kerry house fire more than 12 years ago.

Philip Griffin (37), of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday where he was arraigned on charges of murdering Anthony O’Brien (30) and Nadine O’Brien at Killeen Heights in Tralee on May 12th, 2012.

Speaking via video-link from prison, Griffin pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to two charges of manslaughter.

Róisín Lacey SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the manslaughter pleas were acceptable. She said a third charge relating to starting the fire will not be pursued.

READ MORE

Members of the victims’ family were in court to hear Griffin’s plea.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a probation report and the preparation of victim impact statements for a sentencing hearing to be held on December 16th.