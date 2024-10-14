Businessman pleads guilty to drug importation and facilitating criminal gang in relation to record crystal meth haul

A Co Kerry businessman has pleaded guilty before the Special Criminal Court to drug importation and facilitating an organised crime gang in relation to the largest ever haul of crystal meth in the history of the State.

Nathan McDonnell (44), with an address at Ballyroe, Tralee, appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court this morning, where he was arraigned on two of the five charges against him.

McDonnell, a former chief executive of Ballyseedy Group, pleaded guilty on Monday to importing one or more controlled drugs namely, Methylamphetamine, on October 16th, 2023 at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy. This was in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2017 to 2019, made under section 5 Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, and on or about the time the drug was imported the market value of the controlled drug amounted to €13,000 or more.

The father-of-three also pleaded guilty that between October 16th, 2023 and February 12th, 2024 within the State, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, he did participate in, or contribute to, activity intending to, or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could, facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the importation, sale and supply of controlled drugs.

McDonnell’s arrest followed a joint operation by gardaí and Revenue officers which resulted in the seizure of 564kg of methamphetamine, or crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million from a container at Cork Port on February 16th last.

Follow-up searches in counties Kerry and Cork led to McDonnell’s arrest. The State’s case is that the drugs were imported from Mexico and stored at Ballyseedy Garden Centre before being transported to Cork, where they were destined for export to Australia.

Roisin Lacey SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), asked the court to list McDonnell’s sentence hearing for the week of December 16th. Caroline O’Connell BL, representing the defendant, said this date was acceptable to her client.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Elma Sheahan and Judge Marie Keane, remanded McDonnell in custody until December 17th, when he will be sentenced.

McDonnell’s co-accused James Leen also appeared before the court on Monday. Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Leen, asked that a trial date be set for his client. Mr Grehan said the “worst case scenario” was that the case could take two months.

Mr Justice Hunt allocated a trial date of October 6th next and adjourned the matter to November 11th for mention.

Mr Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry faces five charges including one for directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 7th, 2023 and February 16th last.

He is also charged with the importation of methylamphetamine, better known as crystal meth, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, on October 16th, 2023.

He is further charged with possession of crystal meth at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Tralee between October 27th, 2023 and February 12th last, contrary to S.15A and S.3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.