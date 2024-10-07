Woman who stabbed former lover to death has ‘turned her life around’, barrister tells Central Criminal Court

Juris Viktorovs was stabbed to death by Nicola Brennan two years ago in a house in Co Wicklow

A 33-year-old mother of three with 49 previous convictions, who stabbed her former lover to death during a “chaotic” period in her life, wants to reenter society as a better person, her barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Colman Cody SC told the court that his client, Nicola Brennan, has “turned her life around” while in prison since stabbing Juris Viktorovs (36) to death two years ago. He said she has a lot to be hopeful for in the future and has “done everything in her power to rehabilitate”.

Mr Cody said Brennan knows what she did and is “carrying the burden of that; she wants to reenter society as a better person”.

While counsel accepted that her use of a knife was a significant aggravating factor, he asked the court to consider that none of Ms Brennan’s previous convictions were for violent crimes and there was no animosity between her and the deceased. He said that the reason for the killing remains a mystery but it took place during a “chaotic” period involving heavy drinking by Brennan and others with whom she was living, including the deceased.

While in prison, Mr Cody said his client has achieved a number of certificates, engaged in every programme available to her and is held in high regard by the prison authorities. Mr Cody outlined a “broadly positive” probation report which put Brennan at a moderate risk of reoffending due to uncertainty about where she will live when she is released from custody. He said she knows what she did was wrong and has expressed “genuine and heartfelt remorse” in a letter to her victim’s family.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the offence merited a headline sentence of ten to 15 years.

Brennan, of no fixed abode, stabbed and killed Mr Viktorovs at the home they shared at Shillelagh, Ballyconnell, County Wicklow on February 10th, 2022.

She pleaded not guilty to murder in December last year but following a month-long trial the jury could not agree a verdict. In June, the Director of Public Prosecutions accepted Brennan’s plea of guilty to manslaughter.

The trial heard that Brennan was going out with another man and was living in the same house as the deceased and his girlfriend Brenda Kane in Ballyconnell. During her Garda interviews, Brennan said she had previously had a “fling” with the deceased but she denied being jealous of his relationship with Ms Kane.

At Monday’s hearing, Det Sgt Dermot Treacy told Ms Murphy that Brenda Kane, whose father owned the house, told gardaí that she was in bed with Mr Viktorovs when Brennan appeared at the door and threw a knife in the direction of the deceased.

She said the knife didn’t hit anyone and landed on the floor but Brennan ran into the room, took the knife and stabbed Mr Viktorovs in the chest. Ms Kane phoned emergency services and when they arrived they found a “chaotic scene with drunk people wailing and shouting”.

Of Brennan’s 49 previous convictions, 31 were for road traffic matters, while the others were for public order, burglary, theft, criminal damage and aiding and abetting a primary offender.

Det Sgt Treacy agreed with Mr Cody that Brennan’s life in the house in Ballyconnell was “chaotic” and involved significant use of alcohol by everyone living there. Brennan has battled alcohol addiction since her teens but was always pleasant in her dealings with gardai, the detective said.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned sentencing until next Monday, October 14th.