Neighbours’ barking dog raised alarm about house fire in which two died, inquest hears

After returning a verdict of accidental death on both fire victims, Mayo district coroner Pat O’Connor described what happened as 'an absolute tragedy' for the family. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A loudly barking pet dog raised the alarm about a “catastrophic” house fire which claimed the lives of a Co Mayo business couple earlier this year, an inquest heard on Monday.

Shop owners Tom Mahon (63) and Eileen Mahon (61) died when fire engulfed their two-storey house at Deerpark, Swinford, in the early hours of March 26th.

Married couple Brian Cosgrove and Patricia Timoney, both members of An Garda Síochána and neighbours of the deceased, were alerted to the emergency when their dog, Millie, began barking shortly after 2am.

The couple both gave evidence to the inquests which were conducted in Swinford courthouse by the coroner for the district of Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

READ MORE

In a statement which she read to the inquests, Garda Timoney said her husband went downstairs to check why their dog was barking.

“A short time later he [Mr Cosgrove] was shouting there was a fire,” she continued.

“I jumped out of bed and rang 999.

“I ran next door. I could see flames were coming up through the roof of [the] Mahons’ house.

“We then woke our children and got them and our dog out of the house and into the car and away from the scene as we were fearful that our own house would catch fire.”

Fire teams from Swinford, Charlestown and Kiltimagh fought the outbreak which extensively damaged the house, which was described by Det Garda Brian Barry of the Garda Technical Bureau as “large, two storey, detached, with a conservatory on the left”.

The roof of the building collapsed in the inferno on to the lower floor.

The bodies of both fire victims were discovered later in the building, which was extensively damaged.

Det Garda Barry explained that the seat of the fire was in an upstairs bedroom and the fire progressed down into the front sittingroom.

Det Garda Barry said that due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, investigators had been unable to establish the ignition source.

A number of Garda witnesses gave evidence to Monday’s inquest, including Sgt Conor Drury, who is based in Swinford.

Sgt Drury said the fire was advanced and the heat was intense when he arrived on the scene.

There was no evidence of third-party involvement in the fire, the coroner was told.

The medical cause of death in both cases was “severe burns due to a house fire”.

After returning a verdict of accidental death on both fire victims, the coroner described what happened as “an absolute tragedy” for the family.

“There aren’t words to express the absolute tragic nature of what happened to a couple who were enjoying the early fruits of grandparenthood.

“For a family to lose two loved ones at the same time is an absolute, unadulterated tragedy.”

Brendan Donnelly, solicitor for the Mahon family, thanked the gardaí, fire service and first responders who attended at the scene.

He said the Mahons would also be forever grateful for the community support shown them.

Sgt Noel Crinnegan, courts presenter for An Garda Síochána, joined in the expressions of sympathy.