‘Extraordinary level of brutality’: Boy (17) sentenced for murdering Lorna Woodnutt and posting video on Snapchat

The judge said the accused had the intention and determination to inflict appalling injury on laboratory technician Lorna Woodnutt. Photograph: X

A teenage boy who used a sledgehammer and a lump hammer to bludgeon 51-year-old Lorna Woodnutt to death before posting a video on Snapchat has been sentenced to life in detention with a review after 15 years.

The Central Criminal Court heard at the teenager’s sentencing hearing last July that the boy, who is under 18 and cannot be named under the Children’s Act, had circulated a selfie photograph of himself with the woman’s body.

He had pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Woodnutt at a property in a rural area outside Tullamore, Co Offaly on September 29th, 2023.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said Ms Woodnutt had suffered a sustained assault, which the teenager had carried out with an “extraordinary level of brutality and viciousness”.

READ MORE

He said the attacker had used weapons and had the intention and determination to inflict appalling injury.

The victim’s niece previously told the court how she discovered her aunt had been brutally murdered when she received content that she described “as something a terrorist would create”.

The boy told detectives he recorded and shared the video on Snapchat with “everyone in his contacts”, which the court heard was “a three figure number”, so that officers “would come”.

Those individuals had access to the video for 30 minutes but the teenager took it down when gardaí arrived, the court was told. The court also heard during the sentence hearing that the now 17-year-old defendant was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at 18-months-old and there had been an increase in his aggressive and oppositional behavioural issues towards staff and students in his school in the weeks leading up to the killing.

Ms Woodnutt, a laboratory technician, suffered fatal blunt force injuries to the head, face and chest in the attack which happened while she was sitting at a kitchen table working on her computer.

A postmortem report revealed that Ms Woodnutt’s facial features were absent, with a defect in the face exposing the skull “without any extracranial content present”. There was a loss of the anterior facial skin and soft tissue from the forehead to below the chin.