Three men charged in connection with €7m cocaine haul in Wexford granted bail

Gardaí searched a farmyard in the Kilmuckridge area of Co Wexford last Monday and found 100kg of suspected cocaine concealed in a truck.

Three of four men charged in connection with a €7 million drug seizure in Co Wexford last week have been granted bail.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched a farmyard in the Kilmuckridge area last Monday as part of an international investigation and found 100kg of suspected cocaine concealed in a truck.

A judge at Gorey District Court last week remanded Dean Chambers (47) of The Lodge, Whitepark, Arklow, Co Wicklow; Karl Dowling (52), of Birch Park, Ferrybank, Waterford; Patrick Kinsella (52), of Ballyougher, Kilmuckridge, and Wojceich Kuzio (31), from Main Street, Arklow, in custody charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The four accused appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court on Monday.

Mr Chambers and Mr Dowling had previously been granted bail with conditions on their own cash bond of €10,000, with two independent sureties of €10,000 each. When the case was called on Monday, solicitors Lana Doherty and Ed King told Judge Cheatle that independent sureties for the men had been accepted by gardaí. Judge Cheatle accepted the application for bail and remanded both accused on bail to December 16th.

A bail application for Mr Kuzio, a Polish national, was made but gardaí objected due to a risk of reoffending and concern he could leave the country. Mr King said his client had been living in Ireland since 2006, was in gainful employment and had no previous convictions. Judge Cheatle granted bail on conditions, with a €10,000 cash bond to be handed over along with two independent sureties approved by gardaí. He was remanded on bail to December 16th.

Regarding Mr Kinsella, Ms Doherty said his wife has been accepted by gardaí as independent surety but that his own bond was contingent on farm land being signed over by his father, which was in train. Judge Cheatle said he would adjourn his application to October 1st to show that the land transaction had been completed. He remanded the accused in custody.