Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Dublin Docklands park yet to take up bail

Marius Lacatus, of no fixed address, was granted €3,500 bail over Garda objections at Dublin District Court last week

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she was allegedly “dragged” into a park and strangled in the Docklands in Dublin last week has yet to take up bail and remains in custody.

Marius Lacatus (32) a Romanian construction worker living in Dublin for the past three years, was charged with sexual assault and assault causing harm to the woman, also a foreign national, shortly after 6am on August 19th when she had been walking to work.

The father of one with no fixed address was granted €3,500 bail over Garda objections at Dublin District Court last week.

Mr Lacatus, who still needs to have a surety approved before being let out, faced his second hearing when he appeared via video link before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

The judge heard that Director of Public Prosecutions directions were required and remanded the accused in continuing custody with consent to bail to appear again on September 24th.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGarry asked the court to direct medical attention in custody for his client, who suffers from epilepsy but had difficulty in getting his medication.

The accused, who has yet to enter a plea, spoke briefly to confirm his name.

At his first hearing last week, Gda Shane Dineen told the court the accused “made no reply” when charged. The Store Street garda objected to bail due to the strength of evidence, flight risk and the seriousness of the case.

He alleged that at around 6.15am, gardaí received a report. On arrival, the woman told them she was “sexually assaulted by an unknown male who dragged her off a street and down into a park”.

The contested bail hearing was told that she suffered facial injuries and a large amount of muscle damage to her neck and “that the alleged suspect strangled her throughout the attack”.

It was claimed she had been forced on to the ground and that the attacker opened his trousers, touched inside her underwear with his hand and rubbed her vagina but did not penetrate her.

The court was also told that the man allegedly “shouted throughout the incident that he would kill her”.

Gda Dineen had said the accused was found under a hedge beneath a bridge nearby, and his trousers were open.

Mr Lacatus was arrested at 7.13am and taken to the Garda station, but his detention to be interviewed had to be suspended “due to the level of intoxication”.

The court heard that gardaí had CCTV evidence, which was shown to the accused, and DNA samples were taken from him.

The garda had said there could be further serious charges. He agreed with the defence solicitor, Mr McGarry, that the accused came to Ireland three years ago, and his family lived here.

The officer added that Mr Lacatus’s former wife and various family members lived in England.

The garda accepted the man had no warrant history or prior convictions. The defence proposed he could reside with a friend in Dublin and obey stringent conditions.

Judge John Brennan had set the bail in his bond of €500 with a €3,000 independent surety.

The accused can only be released once the surety has been lodged.