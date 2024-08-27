Man (36) charged with murder of 20-year-old in Tallaght to seek bail

Jordan Rowan, also known as Jordan Pakenham (20) died in the July stabbing

A 36-year-old man charged with the murder of a young man in a stabbing in Tallaght last month is to apply for bail next week.

Unemployed Patrick Murphy of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jordan Rowan (aka Pakenham) at Drumcairn Avenue, Tallaght, in the early hours of July 26th.

Mr Jordan died following an incident in the Drumcairn Estate in Tallaght.

In response to caution, the defendant had said: “I’m real sorry that he died. I didn’t mean for this to happen.”

READ MORE

Following a brief hearing at Dublin District Court on July 27th, he was remanded in custody.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application could only be made in the High Court in Cloverhill, where it was listed on Tuesday. It was assigned a priority time to be heard on September 3rd next.

The accused, who was unemployed, had been granted legal aid earlier.

The deceased was the eldest of four children in a family from the Rossfield area of Tallaght, about a kilometre from the scene.