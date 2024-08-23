Man sentenced over ‘despicable and shameful’ fraudulent cancer GoFundMe page

Stephen Patrick Doherty told police he had committed a fraud by claiming to have three different cancers. Photograph: iStock

A man who committed a “despicable and shameful” offence of claiming to have cancer and benefited from a GoFundMe page has been given 18 months’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay compensation at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Stephen Patrick Doherty (29) of Lisnafin Park in Strabane admitted one charge of fraud by false representation on dates between January 7th, 2022 and June 20th, 2023.

The court heard that Doherty handed himself in to police and told them he had committed a fraud by claiming to have three different cancers.

He said a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf by a friend “acting in good faith” had raised £3,280 which he had spent on a dog and travelling to Liverpool matches.

Doherty told police he was coming forward as the local community had discovered he was not ill and he did not want the female who set up the page to be blamed for anything.

The court heard that the woman who set up the page was “really upset” and had no contact with the accused, feeling she had been “taken advantage of”.

A prosecution spokesperson said Doherty “knew he didn’t have cancer when the page was set up”.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said it was difficult to find the right adjective to describe the offence but there was no doubt it was so serious “there could be an immediate custodial sentence”.

He said Doherty wanted to apologise for his actions and had handed himself in to police.

The barrister said his client had come to “adverse media attention”.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said there were “limited choices” open to the court. He said he could jail him but that would be for only a short period.

He imposed an enhanced combination order of 18 months’ probation and 100 hours’ community service.

The judge also ordered Doherty to pay £250 in compensation to the woman who set up the page and £400 in compensation to the Foyle Hospice.