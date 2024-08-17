Teenage boy due in court in Galway charged in connection with stabbing of priest at army barracks

A teenager is due to appear in court charged in connection with the stabbing of a priest at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway on Thursday.
The 16-year-old boy has been charged, and is expected to appear before Galway District Court at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.
The attack took place just before 11pm on Thursday evening, and led to Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paul F Murphy (52) being hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
More to follow
