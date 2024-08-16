Two men charged with weapons offences during row over alleged petrol bomb attack

William Delaney (39), of Phelim Crescent, Tullow, Co Carlow, was charged with unlawful possession of two knives, and Brendan Keating (31), New Oak Estate, Carlow, with having the slash hook, on August 15th, 2024, Dublin District Court heard. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Two men have appeared in court accused of weapons offences and being armed with knives and a slash hook during a “broad daylight” row over an earlier alleged petrol bomb attack in Co Carlow.

William Delaney (39), of Phelim Crescent, Tullow, Co Carlow, was charged with unlawful possession of two knives, one “in each hand”, and Brendan Keating (31), New Oak Estate, Carlow, with having the slash hook, on August 15th, 2024, Dublin District Court heard.

The two were brought before Judge Cephas Power on Friday and have been remanded in custody to appear at Carlow District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Delaney was granted conditional bail on his own bond of €400 and has been held in custody pending approval of a €1,000 independent surety. Mr Keating was refused bail.

During separate contested bail hearings, Garda John Moulton cited the seriousness of the case and said that the two men had become erratic and could commit similar offences, posing “a significant risk to public safety”.

He alleged the incident happened at about 4.30pm on the date in question. Gardaí arrived as the pair were about to engage in a physical altercation at New Oak Estate.

Garda Moulton alleged he had observed Mr Keating holding a slash hook with a 3ft handle and sharp curved blade.

He further alleged that Mr Delaney then showed up and ran towards Mr Keating, shouting “whilst holding a knife in each hand”, which he dropped on seeing gardaí.

Judge Power heard Mr Delaney later said to gardaí, “Sure, what would you do when a petrol bomb is thrown at your house with kids in it?”

The judge noted Mr Keating denied involvement in that alleged earlier incident.

Garda Moulton said that gave him “grave concerns”.

Kevin McCrave BL, for Mr Delaney, a father of one, said his client would obey bail conditions. Garrett Casey BL, for Mr Keating, added that his client would also obey terms imposed by the court.

The judge noted the two had the presumption of innocence, and the defence barristers submitted the case was likely to be dealt with at a higher level, resulting in a longer wait for trial.

Gardaí must yet obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Legal aid was granted to the pair, who have not indicated a plea.