Two Co Down men charged with inciting anti-migrant riots on Facebook

A vehicle is set alight in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall on August 3rd. Photograph: David Young/PA

Two Co Down men have been remanded in custody accused of inciting rioting and arson in social media posts.

Appearing separately at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, John Edward Robinson (30) and Corey McNabb (28) each confirmed they understood the respective charges against them.

Mr Robinson, from Rathgill Park, Bangor was charged with four offences including intentionally encouraging others to riot, sending messages which were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature, namely threatening to burn hotels,” possessing fireworks without a licence and publishing written material intending to “stir up hatred or arouse fear,” alleged to have been committed between August 3rd and August 10th.

Mr McNabb, from Balmoral Avenue, Bangor was charged with two offences of sending menacing messages and encouraging others to commit arson alleged to have been committed between August 3rd and August 4th.

The court heard Mr McNabb sent a message which was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature, namely they should burn the Marine Court down instead of standing out the front of it.”

In each case, PSNI Det McDonald said he believed he could connect the defendants to their respective charges and that police were objecting to bail due to fears of further offences and that if freed, they could interfere with ongoing police investigations.

The court heard that under a Facebook post about immigration protests and property “burning in south Belfast”, Mr Robinson commented “good, it’s about time….smoke the hotels next.”

“Police believe that referred to hotels where migrants are staying,” said Det McDonald, adding that when Mr Robinson was arrested and his phone examined, police uncovered further concerning messages on Facebook messenger.

In a conversation with an individual who was not named but who is understood to be under investigation, Mr Robinson made further references to hotels where migrants are housed and told him “violence is the answer - that’s the only way the government see we are serious.”

Mr Robinson also allegedly commented about shops on Sandy Row in Belfast being on fire, saying “that’s more like it LOL.”

Submitting that his client has very few followers and is not in a position to influence anyone, defence solicitor Mark Austin said “we are in an era where social media platforms are rife and unfortunately, those social media platforms provide people who have nothing to say, nothing productive to say, somewhere to say it.”

Mr Austin noted his client has “something of a problem with alcohol.”

District Judge Amanda Brady refused bail and adjourned the case until September 4th.

Det McDonald told the judge Mr McNabb had allegedly posted a single comment on Facebook encouraging people to burn down the Marine Court hotel in Bangor, followed by a laughing emoji.

The detective told the court the hotel “houses a number of migrants and has been subjected to local protests about the housing of such persons.”

During police interviews, Mr McNabb confirmed he had attended protests outside the hotel and had taken his infant daughter to them.

He also admitted posting the message “but said he never wanted to incite anyone to burn it down and that was not his intention” and denied showing a “disregard for life”, the court heard.

Refusing bail, the judge remanded Mr McNabb in custody and adjourned his case to September 4th.