Boy (11) charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Belfast

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in Northern Ireland.
He was charged by police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Monday, July 15th.
The boy was charged with riot, three counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been further charged with throwing petrol bombs and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
READ MORE
Trade/Mary Motorhead review: Compelling double bill reveals Emma O’Halloran’s impressive instinct for opera
‘Our daughter blames us for not realising years ago that she was autistic’
A Boom-Shaka-Laka of an Olympic Games for our Team Ireland crew
Ireland’s mountain rescue dogs: ‘The motivation for Rosie to find missing people is that she is given praise’
The boy is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on Friday, September 6th.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. – PA