Man accused of making false bomb threats to Oireachtas and Government Buildings sent forward for trial

A Dublin man has been sent forward for trial accused of making a false bomb threat call from prison to Government Buildings and the Oireachtas.

Michael Murray (53), with an address at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, faces prosecution for two offences under Section 12 (a) of the Criminal Law Act, 1976.

It is alleged that, on July 3rd and 4th, 2023, the accused knowingly made “a false report tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property”.

He denies the allegations and appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at Dublin District Court on Friday, where gardaí served him with a book of evidence.

Det Joseph Heaphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment at a higher level with broader sentencing powers. Judge Connellan granted a return-for-trial order, sending Mr Murray forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The case will be listed for mention in October.

Legal aid was granted.

Luke O’Higgins, barrister for the accused, said his client had instructed him that he had “nothing whatsoever to do with the offences before the court”.

At an earlier stage, the court heard thatm when charged, Mr Murray said: “I didn’t order any bomb attacks on Government buildings or the Oireachtas on those dates.”