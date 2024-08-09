Man accused of making false bomb threats to Oireachtas and Government Buildings sent forward for trial

A Dublin man has been sent forward for trial accused of making a false bomb threat call from prison to Government Buildings and the Oireachtas.
Michael Murray (53), with an address at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, faces prosecution for two offences under Section 12 (a) of the Criminal Law Act, 1976.
It is alleged that, on July 3rd and 4th, 2023, the accused knowingly made “a false report tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property”.
He denies the allegations and appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at Dublin District Court on Friday, where gardaí served him with a book of evidence.
Olympics day 14 live updates: Ireland qualify for women’s 4x400m final, Sarah Lavin and Mark English miss out
Drew Harris rules out extending his contract as Garda Commissioner
Moronic marriage of loyalists and ‘Irish patriots’ revives Troubles-era nightmares
A general election is coming - prepare to be bribed for your vote
Det Joseph Heaphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment at a higher level with broader sentencing powers. Judge Connellan granted a return-for-trial order, sending Mr Murray forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The case will be listed for mention in October.
Legal aid was granted.
Luke O’Higgins, barrister for the accused, said his client had instructed him that he had “nothing whatsoever to do with the offences before the court”.
At an earlier stage, the court heard thatm when charged, Mr Murray said: “I didn’t order any bomb attacks on Government buildings or the Oireachtas on those dates.”
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis