Man who rammed van into State buildings suffered ‘delusional fantasies’, court told

David O'Callaghan (40), of The Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, faces five counts of criminal damage to gates at the three locations. Photographs: Nick Bradshaw/Facebook

A man carried out a series of attacks by crashing a van into the gates of Áras an Uachtaráin, the Custom House and Government Buildings in Dublin after suffering “delusional fantasies”, a court heard.

David O’Callaghan (40), of The Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, appeared before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He faces five counts of criminal damage to gates at the three locations, which happened within the space of about 15 minutes.

The court heard the damage at Áras an Uachtaráin was valued at €4,750. As yet, there was no damage estimate for the other locations but gardaí believed it to be in the tens of thousands.

The accused could face additional serious charges.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail set at €350 but also requiring approval of a €5,000 independent surety, who must lodge €1,500.

Once he has taken up bail, he cannot go to the city centre or Phoenix Park, contact any public representative, or post online about the case. He will appear in court again on Thursday.

The damaged gates at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photograph: Simon Carswell and Harry McGee

The unemployed man was arrested just after 2.30am and held at Pearse Street Garda station for questioning. Gardaí charged him on Friday evening with offences under the Criminal Damage Act, which can carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

Mr O’Callaghan, who has yet to indicate a plea, was brought to court on Saturday.

Dressed in a red T-shirt, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners, he sat calmly at the side of the courtroom and remained silent for most of the contested bail hearing.

He is accused of damaging the entrance gates at Phoenix Gate Lodge, Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8.

He was further charged with three counts of criminal damage around the Houses of the Oireachtas: the main gates of the Department of An Taoiseach, Merrion Street Upper, the rear gates of Leinster House, Merrion Square West, and the North Road gate at Government Buildings, Merrion Street Upper.

He is also accused of damaging the main gates of the Custom House, Dublin 1.

Garda William McCarthy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said Mr O’Callaghan “made no reply”.

Citing the seriousness of the case, the garda told Judge Aylmer the accused’s mental health problems had exacerbated, and the officer feared he would commit other offences and was a danger to the public and his family.

However, the judge held that the evidence outlined was not sufficient to refuse bail outright and imposed a range of strict conditions.

Garda McCarthy claimed Mr O’Callaghan drove his father’s van and “reversed into the main gate of Áras an Uachtaráin”, causing €4,750 worth of damage there.

The court heard allegations that the accused drove into the city centre to the Custom House and arrived there at 2:26am. Garda McCarthy said he “swerved without warning in the direction of the gates of the Custom House”. He collided head on, but the gates absorbed the impact.

It was claimed the van went to Government Buildings and arrived at Merrion Square at 2:30am when it “swerved suddenly and without warning in the direction of the rear gates of Leinster House”.

The van later reversed at speed into the North Road gate at Government Buildings, and shortly afterwards crashed into the gates of An Taoiseach’s department at Merrion Street Upper, the court heard.

Upon impact with the last gate, the van’s airbags deployed, and it was immobilised.

Garda McCarthy said the driver got out and used his phone to take a photo of the crashed van “lodged” in the gates of An Taoiseach’s department.

Mr O’Callaghan was arrested at the scene, and the van was seized.

The garda said the incidents were captured on CCTV. He added that during his interviews, the accused was adamant that he did not intend to enter any Government building but wanted to “carry out as much damage as he could”.

Garda McCarthy said the accused had “delusional fantasies” and said he had taken his father’s work van without permission at 1am on Friday.

The court heard he told gardaí he believed his family members were not real and that they had been replaced by actors, spiking him with drugs and waking him every day at 5am with an aerosol hallucinogenic.

The court heard the accused believed members of the Government, social welfare and the President were also orchestrating this and ramming the gates would “put an end to the torment he had been subjected to”.

The court heard he allegedly posted the photo on social media to raise awareness of his situation.

Defence barrister Karl Monahan – instructed by solicitor Eddie O’Connor – said his client would obey several conditions.

The accused raised his hand and asked to speak during the closing stages of his barrister’s submissions, but the judge refused permission to do so.

The judge granted legal aid and directed medical and psychiatric attention for the accused in custody.

He will face his next hearing on August 8th at Cloverhill District Court.