Sligo B&B owner (67) raped woman (20s) who was staying as guest

A Sligo B&B owner who raped a guest nearly 40 years his junior and claimed it was consensual has been jailed for six years.

Thomas Wymbs (67) was found guilty by a jury of one count of raping the woman between February 22nd and 23rd 2020 following a Central Criminal Court trial last February.

Wymbs was living at and the proprietor of Atlantic Haven B&B, Moneygold, Mount Temple, Co Sligo at the time the offence took place.

On Wednesday, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring sentenced him to 7½ years but suspended the final 18 months of it. She also backdated it to July 22nd 2024 for time spent in custody.

Det Gda Lynn Duffy told Gerard Clarke SC, prosecuting, that the complainant in the case, a European woman in her 20s, had been staying at the B&B. At the time in question, she was the only guest, the court heard.

On the night of February 22nd 2020, Wymbs invited her to join him for a drink. Her last recollection was around midnight, before she woke in the middle of the night to find herself in Wymbs’ bedroom and he was raping her.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court by counsel, the woman described how she has struggled with sleepless nights and anxiety since the attack. She said she suffers from panic attacks and has been unable to work, due to psychological reasons.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said his client’s B&B closed down as a result of the Covid pandemic and he is now receiving a State pension of €248 a week. He has a long history of work as an electrician and B&B owner.

He has a number of health issues including asthma, memory issues and depression, the court heard.

Sentencing Wymbs, Ms Justice Ring noted the woman was a visitor on her own in the country and was the only guest in the B&B. The judge said Wymbs breached the woman’s trust in the most fundamental way.

The judge also noted the age disparity, that the victim was a stranger in this country and Wymbs took advantage of that.

She also took into account his work history and medical issues.

But she said among the aggravating factors were the fact that not only was the victim a guest of Mr Wymbs, but also a guest of this country.