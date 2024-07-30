‘My whole life was ruined’: Taxi driver awarded €46,500 over impact of fatal head-on crash in Co Wexford

Helen Carter was travelling along the Coast Road between Kilmuckridge and Blackwater when a car collided with the front of her taxi. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Co Wexford woman has been awarded €46,500 following a head-on collision with a car that was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Judge Michael Walsh said in the Circuit Civil Court that the injuries sustained by taxi driver Helen Carter in the March 4th, 2020 incident left her out of work for a number of years. The 64-year-old, from Blackwater, Enniscorthy, was driving along the Coast Road between Kilmuckridge and Blackwater when a car collided with the front of her taxi.

Ms Carter told Judge Walsh she was examined by members of the emergency services at the scene before being taken home. Her taxi was written off and the driver of the other vehicle died shortly after the crash, Judge Walsh said in a reserved judgment.

He noted that Ms Carter began to experience an intermittent loss of power in her right hand, which saw her lose her grip on objects, and also suffered pain in her right knee and shoulder. She told the court about her fears of being in a similar crash again and that she had repeated nightmares, which led to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ms Carter said she has been unable to return to work and has lost much of her quality of life. She said she relies on the goodwill of neighbours, and infrequent public transport, to perform once simple tasks like shopping.

“My whole life was ruined,” she told the court, adding that she has been unable to walk her dogs as she fears not being capable of gripping their leads should they pull against her.

Barrister Ciaran Lawlor, who appeared with Lawlor O’Reilly Solicitors, described Ms Carter as “house-proud” and presented the court with images comparing the state of her garden before and after the incident. He said it has fallen into disrepair.

He said Ms Carter has been advised to have physiotherapy to help with her hands and cognitive behavioural therapy for her PTSD but has been unable to afford these.

Judge Walsh said Ms Carter was involved in a “particularly traumatic” road traffic collision and the psychological effects have had a “major impact on her life”. He awarded her €46,500, including damages for injuries sustained and special damages.