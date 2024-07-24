Drones being used to deliver unlit petrol bombs to Coolock site, High Court hears

The former Crown Paints factory in Coolock, north Dublin, has suffered several arson attacks following plans to redevelop the disused warehouse to house asylum seekers. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It is believed drones are being used to deliver unlit petrol bombs to the former Crown Paints warehouse in Coolock, Dublin, which is to be developed into accommodation for mainly Ukrainians, the High Court has heard.

Lawyers for the developer and leaseholder of the Malahide Road site, which has been the scene of protests and considerable unrest, said incendiary devices were found near the property and it seems these were dropped off by drones ready for collection by individuals.

Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy was told there have been five fires at the former paint factory in the six days since he granted injunctions restraining “people unknown” from attending to engage in behaviour calculated to threaten, intimidate or interfere with the firms’ employees or contractors as they conduct their work at the property.

The judge extended his orders on Wednesday after hearing leaseholder Townbe Unlimited Company and developer Remcoll Capital Ltd have been unable to fix written copies of the orders to the factory gate due to safety concerns.

He permitted them to serve the orders on “people unknown” attending at the facility “for the purpose of protest” by publishing the order details in two national newspapers.

The short-term injunctions also forbid the “people unknown” and four newly-named individuals from trespassing upon or impeding access to the old Crown Paints warehouse lands in Coolock.

Three of the individuals added as defendants are: Sean Rush, of Edenmore Avenue, Coolock; Kevin Coyle, of Corbally Rise, Saggart; and Leon Bradley, of Virginia Park, Finglas. A fourth man was joined as a defendant but he cannot be named yet as his address has not been identified by the plaintiff companies.

The application was made while only the plaintiff firms were represented in court.

The court was told more named people will be added as defendants to the case as and when they are identified.

The judge refused the firms’ request for a 100-metre “exclusion zone” for people engaging in the activities prohibited by his orders.

Mr Justice Mulcahy accepted the basis for the application but said the basis for seeking the zone is satisfied by his other orders. Anyone impeding access or intimidating the employees is forbidden from doing so from any point, including 100 metres away, he said.

It also seems to be intended that this order would work as a direction or permission for An Garda Síochána, but this is not the High Court’s role, he said.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, for Townbe and Remcoll, earlier said his clients’ employees are effectively placed “nose to nose” with protesters. He said there is a “crackle of violence” that gardaí fear will spark into flames at a given point.

More than 20 people have been arrested and charged with public order offences relating to recent incidents near the Coolock site. All have been granted bail with the condition that they stay away from the former factory.

Last week, the High Court heard the site is due to be developed into 500 modular units, primarily for Ukrainians who have fled the war in their home country and do not have suitable accommodation in Ireland.

Mr Dunleavy, instructed by Clark Hill solicitors, said there is a fear the situation will escalate when workers return to recommence works.

“Very disturbing” posts have appeared online threatening a representative of his clients and describing him as an “enemy of the Irish people of Coolock”, “absolute traitor” and “scum”, he said. A photo has been circulated with online users encouraged to “make him famous”, while another post said to “take him out”, he said.

The case is due to return to court next week, when the defendants will have a chance to respond to the claims.