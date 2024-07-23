‘I’m an innocent man’: fifth person convicted of Kerry graveyard murder protests in court

Thomas Dooley Snr and his wife Siobhán, who testified in the trial over the murder of her husband

There were emotional scenes at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday as a man protested his innocence after he became the fifth defendant to be convicted of the murder of a father of seven in a Kerry graveyard two years ago.

Michael Dooley (29) of Carrigrohane Road, Cork was one of six accused who denied the murder of his cousin, Tom Dooley (42) at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee in Co Kerry on October 5th 2022. On Tuesday, a jury convicted him after over 16 hours of deliberations.

Michael Dooley, who had crossed himself just before the jury foreman handed the issue paper to the Registrar, reacted with disbelief as she read out the verdict at the Central Court sitting in Cork that the jury of ten men and four women had unanimously found him guilty of the murder.

“It isn’t fair, Judge – I had nothing to do with it, I’m an innocent man. It isn’t fair, an innocent man is going to jail – there is no justice, where is the justice in an innocent man going to jail?” he shouted at Judge Mary Ellen Ring as she left the bench.

Michael Dooley is a cousin of the deceased, and last Thursday the jury convicted another three men of the murder – Michael’s brother, Thomas Dooley Snr (43) and his nephew, Thomas Dooley Jnr (21), both also of Carrigrohane Road, Cork as well as a teenager who can’t be named.

And then on Friday the jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of a fourth accused, the dead man’s brother, Patrick Dooley (36) from Arbutus Grove in Killarney, who had told the court that he had been trying to help his brother, not attack him in Rath Cemetery.

The jury were sent home on Tuesday evening by Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring and told to return on Thursday to resume their deliberations in the case of the last accused man, Danny Dooley (42) of An Carrigin, Connolly Park, Tralee who is also a cousin of the deceased.

During the trial which began at the start of June, Tom Dooley’s widow, Siobhan Dooley said she and her husband, Tom and their four youngest children had travelled from their home in Killarney to attend the funeral of their friend Bridget O’Brien at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

Ms Dooley said her husband and their three young sons were a few steps of her and her young daughter as they entered the cemetery when she saw some men ahead and she recognised Tom’s brother, Patrick and his brother-in-law and cousin Tom (the accused Thomas Snr).

She told the trial that all six men were armed with weapons, and they were attacking her husband as he fell to the ground. She said one of the men shouted at another of the accused, Michael Dooley, shouting “Shove over, give me a chance.”

Ms Dooley was cross-examined by Michael Dooley’s senior counsel, Ray Boland SC, who put it to the witness that in effect that she was not in a position to identify everyone present “but you knew in your heart they were there”.

Ms Dooley said she had wrongly identified one person as being among the group who attacked her husband but gardai had found CCTV footage in Cork which showed that he was not in Kerry at the time and he was never charged in relation to the murder

Mr Boland put it to Ms Dooley that she wanted “to bring as many Dooleys as possible into it to get revenge on all the Dooleys”. But Ms Dooley denied she was motivated by revenge, and she said his suggestion that she was trying to implicate as many Dooleys as possible was a lie.