Man (50s) appears in court following seizure of drugs worth more than €9m and €1m in cash

A man has appeared in Blanchardstown District Court to face charges after the seizure of drugs valued at almost €9.7 million and €1.1 million in cash during a Garda operation in Dublin and Meath.

During the same search a Garda uniform, which had been stolen, was also found.

The uniform was discovered in a barrel in a container alongside a quantity of drugs. The uniform included a Garda tie, a tie pin, stab proof vest, handcuffs, a Garda utility belt and the other components of a Garda uniform.

The court was told the majority of the drugs and cash seized were discovered in sealed blocks, and Garda evidence provided to the court alleged it was part of a significant drug dealing operation. Of the cash seized, some €1,096,000 was discovered in 16 blocks under the seat of a Mercedes van.

Andrew Pender (51), with addresses at Ely Green and Seskin View – both in Tallaght, Dublin – faces 14 charges. However, Det Niall Mangan said further charges were likely after all of the drugs seized were tested by Forensic Science Ireland.

The drugs – valued in total at €9.66 million – included cannabis valued at €1.46m, cocaine valued at €4.48m, MDMA valued at €1.8, ketamine valued at €1.74m along with LSD valued at €120,000.

Most of the drugs were found in a container at Woodfield, Ballymacarney, The Ward, Co Meath. Friday’s search was carried out while Mr Pender was being questioned in Finglas Garda station. He had been arrested in Finglas earlier in the day after he was stopped while driving a Peugeot.

Det Mangan told Judge David McHugh when each of the charges was put to Mr Pender, a married father of four with no serious previous convictions, he replied “not guilty”. He claimed he found the key to the container in Co Meath, got it copied and was “skimming” or “stealing” drugs from the haul for his own personal use.

While an application for bail was made on behalf of Mr Pender, by Ciaran MacLaughlin, the Garda objected. Det Mangan told the court the value of the drugs seized meant the accused faced a term of imprisonment, if convicted, of up to life, with a minimum of 10 years.

He added Mr Pender also had access to “finances” and because of that, and the seriousness of the charges, he “represents an immediate flight risk” if granted bail.

The court heard Mr Pender’s sister was willing to provide a bail surety, and that he lived with his parents, close to the home of his wife and children, as he was a carer for his father who had dementia. There was also evidence the accused man had an acute respiratory condition meaning he could not fly. However, bail was denied.

Judge McHugh said though Mr Pender was “entitled to the presumption of innocence” he believed the accused man represented “a significant flight risk”. He remanded him in custody to appear via video-link before Cloverhill District Court on Friday, July 26th.

Mr Pender faces two charges relating to alleged money laundering and 10 charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, relating to the different consignments, and types, of drugs discovered last Friday. He also faces two further charges relating to the stolen Garda uniform.