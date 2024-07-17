Garda goes on trial accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment

William Ryan (38), who was stationed at Aughrim Garda station in Co Wicklow, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment. Photograph: Collins Courts

A serving garda has gone on trial accused of the sexual assault and false imprisonment of a woman at a Garda station in Co Wicklow.

William Ryan (38) has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault and not guilty to one count of false imprisonment of a woman at Aughrim Garda station, Main Street, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, on September 29th, 2020.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Ryan is a serving garda and was the sole member stationed at Aughrim Garda station.

Prosecuting counsel Maurice Coffey SC told the jury in his opening speech that they must decide the case dispassionately and solely on the evidence, leaving aside any bias or sympathy.

He outlined that Aughrim Garda station is a “one-man station” and does not open 24 hours a day.

He told the jury it was expected the woman would say she went to the station shortly after 10am on the day in question because her son’s car had been seized by gardaí in a neighbouring county the night before. She had contacted Mr Ryan, who invited her to come to the station.

Mr Coffey said the complainant was expected to say that Mr Ryan invited her into the station through a side door. She would say that after they discussed her son’s matter, Mr Ryan then asked her to stand up and is alleged to have made a comment “that’s some arse” before grabbing and slapping her buttocks.

The court will hear that the woman tried to leave, but Mr Ryan allegedly prevented her by locking the side door of the station. Mr Ryan then made some lewd comments.

Mr Coffey said it was anticipated that the woman would give evidence that she showed Mr Ryan a photo of herself in a bikini in an attempt to satisfy him, then he grabbed her breast.

The court would hear that Mr Ryan then propositioned the complainant, asking her to go upstairs and telling her that she didn’t have to touch him, just stand there.

He said the complainant would say she went upstairs with Mr Ryan and into a shower room where she stood facing away from him and could hear him making moaning noises. She would also say that Mr Ryan then took her hand and placed it on his penis, but she pulled away.

Mr Coffey told the jury it was expected they would hear evidence that Mr Ryan then sexually assaulted the complainant by digitally penetrating her vagina, before putting her hand on his penis again.

The trial continues before Judge Elma Sheahan and the jury.