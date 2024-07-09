Former Clare hurler Niall Gilligan charged with assault causing harm to 12-year-old boy

Clare All-Ireland winning hurler Niall Gilligan has appeared in court charged with the assault causing harm of a 12-year-old boy.

At Ennis District Court on Tuesday, the 47-year old Sixmilebridge man appeared in connection with two charges, both of which he denies.

A farmer and auctioneer, Mr Gilligan is charged with the assault causing harm of the boy at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Mount Ivers Road, Sixmilebridge contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the Person Act on October 5th last.

Mr Gilligan is also charged with producing a wooden stick during the course of a dispute contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Mt Ivers Rd, Sixmilebridge on October 5th last.

Solicitor for Mr Gilligan, Daragh Hassett told Judge Alec Gabbett: “The matters are to be fully defended.”

Judge Gabbett described the allegations as “very serious” given a minor is involved. He asked if the alleged victim was known or unknown to Mr Gilligan and Sgt Stanley replied: “Unknown.”

Sgt Frank O’Grady told Judge Gabbett that there was no Garda objection to bail for Mr Gilligan subject to certain conditions.

These include Mr Gilligan of Rosroe, Sixmilebridge, residing at his own address and having no contact with the alleged injured party.

After reading the charges and the location of the Jamaica Inn, Mount Ivers Road, Sixmilebridge, Judge Gabbett asked: “Is there an element of trespass here?”

Mr Hassett said that there is. Sgt Stanley said that the building was owned by Mr Gilligan at the time.

Judge Gabbett said that he would decide if the matter would be heard in the District Court or the Circuit Court on the next court date and asked that medical reports in the case be made available to him.

He imposed reporting restrictions on the identity of the alleged injured party as he is a minor and said that the boy’s parents would be asked about that issue.

Judge Gabbett remanded Mr Gilligan on bail to appear before Ennis District Court on July 24th.

Mr Gilligan was a star forward for the senior Clare hurling team which defeated Tipperary to win the 1997 All-Ireland Final. The Sixmilebridge clubman also won two Munster titles with Clare and multiple honours with his club.