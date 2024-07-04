Cork woman fined after tracker locates stolen hanging flower baskets at her home

The court was told that gardaí obtained a search warrant and went to the home of the accused, where they discovered the baskets and the tracking device.

A mother of seven who pleaded guilty to being in possession of six stolen hanging flower baskets after a community group traced them back to her home via a tracking device has been fined €200.

Cork District Court previously heard an outline of evidence in the case facing Mary O’Driscoll (45), of Ballea Road in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Earlier this year, Sgt Pat Lyons told the court that between May 29th and May 31st, 2023, six hanging baskets and flowers, with a value of €180, were stolen from Inch in Killeagh, Co Cork.

“Because something similar happened the year before, members of the local community who put up the baskets put an Apple tracker into one of the baskets. The tracker gave its location as Ms O’Driscoll’s address.”

READ MORE

Sgt Lyons said that gardaí obtained a search warrant and went to the home of the accused, where they discovered the baskets and the tracking device.

Ms O’Driscoll had denied the charge and the case was to due to go to a full hearing on Thursday.

[ Tracking device used to trace stolen hanging baskets to woman’s Co Cork home ]

However, when the case was called, defence solicitor Donal Daly said that his client was pleading guilty to the charge of being in possession of the baskets, knowing or being reckless as to whether they were stolen.

No explanation was furnished as to the circumstances which led Ms O’Driscoll to be in possession of the baskets.

Mr Daly said that five of his client’s seven children have disabilities or health complaints, adding that there was no monetary loss to the injured parties in the case.

Insp Brendan Mc Kenna gave Judge Marian O’Leary a brief outline of the evidence as the case has previously been before another judge.

He said that six hanging baskets had been stolen from Killeagh and tracked back to the home of Ms O’Driscoll. He said she had admitted having the baskets in her possession and they were returned to their rightful owner.

Insp McKenna told the court Ms O’Driscoll had four previous convictions and had signed a probation bond three weeks before the incident.

Judge O’Leary fined Ms O’Driscoll €200 and gave her six months to pay the fine.

Ms O’Driscoll did not speak during the brief hearing.