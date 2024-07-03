Further charges against two men in connection with Ballyseedy Garden Centre crystal meth seizure

Further charges are to be brought against of two Kerry men charged with the biggest ever seizure of crystal meth in the State, Tralee District Court heard on Wednesday morning.

Nathan McDonnell (43) of Ballyroe, Tralee, is charged with possession of methylamphetamine for sale of supply, between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024, at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry.

James Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry, is charged with the same offence.

Mr Leen is further charged that on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, he did import methylamphetamine.

The men first appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on February 23rd last, and have been remanded in continuing custody since, appearing via video link at regular two-week intervals.

Mr Leen appeared again via video link from Cork Prison at the weekly sitting of Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

State Solicitor Diane Reidy said the DPP on Tuesday afternoon had directed further charges be proffered and her application was to remand in custody for two weeks.

The Book of Evidence is to be ready on July 30th, Ms Reidy said.

Mr Leen’s solicitor Pat Mann said in the light of this information, that the matter was “progressing”, he had no objection to the continuing remand.

Shortly afterwards, co-accused Nathan McDonnell appeared via video link from Portlaoise Prison. Ms Reidy made a similar application in the case of Mr McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell said a further remand was “acceptable”. At this point in time he was not aware of what the new charges would be, the solicitor said; he was also very anxious the Book of Evidence be produced.

Judge David Waters remanded both men in continuing custody to appear in person at Tralee District Court on July 17th.