Michael Lynn granted legal aid to appeal theft convictions after arguing he ‘has no means’

Michael Lynn (55) is seeking to appeal his conviction and sentence for stealing €18 million from six financial institutions. Photograph: Collins Courts

Disgraced former solicitor and property developer Michael Lynn has been granted legal aid to appeal his conviction and sentence for stealing more €18 million from six financial institutions after telling a court that he “has no means”.

A judge said on Friday said that the State could bring the matter back to the Court of Appeal should new information meaning the granting of legal aid “would no longer be appropriate” come to light.

Lynn (55), formerly of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, was found guilty by a jury of 10 of the 21 theft counts against him following a second Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial last year. The jury in his first trial in 2022 failed to reach a verdict. He was sentenced to 5½ years in prison last February.

Court of Appeal President Mr Justice George Birmingham agreed to grant legal aid on the same terms as provided for at Lynn’s trial. The matter had previously been adjourned after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said it was seeking a statement of means from Lynn.

READ MORE

After legal aid was granted, a barrister for Lynn asked that the case be included on the next list to fix hearing dates. Mr Justice Birmingham said the matter could not be put into a list to fix dates until submissions have been lodged.

The barrister said one of the grounds in the sentence appeal related to the way in which the sentence was constructed and issues around the release date. Mr Justice Birmingham said there was nothing to stop lawyers lodging limited submissions based on that issue.