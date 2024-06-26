Garda to face Circuit Court trial over N7 crash which killed three-man gang

Tributes are left at the scene where three men were killed when their car crashed into an oncoming truck on the N7 in Co Dublin. Photograph: Collins

A garda accused of endangering life during an incident where three men died in a collision in Dublin has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

The Director of Public Prosecutions authorised charges after the Garda ombudsman (Gsoc) investigated the fatal crash which claimed the life of three members of a Tallaght-based gang.

Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26), and Graham Taylor (31), died instantly when a BMW car they were travelling in burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on July 7th, 2021. They were driving on the wrong side of the N7 fleeing gardaí.

Garda John Francis Ryan, of Tallaght Garda station, is accused of endangerment of life.

He was first summonsed to Dublin District Court in June last year, and the matter was adjourned to October when the court ordered the prosecution to hand over relevant material, including video footage. Three further adjournments followed that hearing.

On Wednesday, the prosecution served the officer with a book of evidence.

Judge Michele Finan then granted a return for trial order, sending him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on July 18th.

The charge, under section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Persons Act, alleges Garda Ryan drove westwards on the eastward auxiliary lane between Rathcoole and Citywest in a reckless manner, which posed a substantial risk of death or serious injury to a member of the public.

At his first hearing on June 28th last year, his solicitor sought disclosure of prosecution evidence “with any CCTV footage”. A Gsoc officer said there would be compliance.

The court has also ordered the media not to publish the garda’s address.

A coroner’s inquest into the three men’s deaths has been opened but adjourned pending the outcome of the judicial process.