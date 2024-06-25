Fine Gael Senator John McGahon sued in High Court for alleged assault and battery

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon is being sued in the High Court for assault and battery by a farmer who alleges the politician attacked him after leaving a Co Louth pub six years ago.

Breen White, from Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, claims the incident happened outside the Rum House pub in Dundalk on June 16th, 2018. Mr McGahon, who was elected to the Seanad after the incident, denies the claims.

The court heard that Mr McGahon, of Faughart Gardens, Dundalk, was last year cleared of assault causing harm to Mr White following a Circuit Criminal Court trial.

In the High Court civil action, it is alleged that Mr McGahon put his arm around Mr White’s wife Linda and said “you are coming with me” as they left the pub at around 2.30am.

Breen White leaving the Four Courts where he is taking a High Court action against Fine Gael Senator John McGahon. Photograph: Collins Courts

Mr White told a judge and jury that when he protested, Mr McGahon asked “what is it to you?” and waved his hands and mumbled some words before the couple went on the street. He alleged that Mr McGahon followed him, grabbed him by the arm and asked “what’s your problem with me?”. He said he told the politician he had no problem.

Mr White said Mr McGahon continued to ask similar questions and than asked if his wife was stupid or unable to answer for herself.

He told his counsel, Barra McGrory, instructed by James McGuill solicitor, that Mr McGahon also said: “I run this town and you should know me”.

Two men who were with Mr McGahon were standing nearby and Mr White said he was worried about what might happen. Mr McGahon began poking him in the chest despite his friends “telling him to leave it”. Mr White said he pushed Mr McGahon’s hand down and moved through a gap between the three men to try to walk away, but Mr McGahon made a lunge at him.

Asked by his counsel why he did not walk away, Mr White said he feared Mr McGahon would have “done something from behind” as “he was very aggressive”.

There was “some further handbag stuff” before Mr McGahon then pulled him to the ground and punched him a number of times in the head as he lay sideways, Mr White said.

“I thought it was actually kicks I was getting at the time,” he said.

He said Mr McGahon tried to pull him out on to the road, but his friends continued to try to get him to leave.

Mr White said he went back into the pub to clean blood off his face before his son drove him to hospital. He sustained a number of cuts to his head and still has scars as a result, he said.

The trial continues.