Man wanted in Northern Ireland for alleged 1979 murder of UDR member appears before High Court

James Donegan was arrested by detectives from the Garda Extradition Unit at Dublin Airport on Monday. Photograph: Fran Veale

A 66-year-old man who is wanted in Northern Ireland for the alleged murder of a part-time member of the UDR in Co Armagh 45 years ago appeared before the High Court on Monday on foot of an extradition warrant.

The High Court heard that James Donegan, who had agreed to meet gardaí at Dublin Airport as he returned from his holidays, told arresting officers: “I’m an innocent man.”

Mr Donegan of Bruce Manor, Arva in Co Cavan is wanted by authorities in Northern Ireland for the alleged murder of 64-year-old Joseph James Porter at Mountnorris in Co Armagh on a date unknown between June 22nd and 25th, 1979.

Mr Donegan is also wanted for a second offence of the alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition with the intent to endanger life as well as belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the Irish Republican Army.

READ MORE

Mr Donegan was arrested by detectives from the Garda Extradition Unit at Dublin Airport on Monday following the endorsement of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant issued by the Northern Ireland Authorities.

The extradition warrant states that Mr Porter’s body was found close to the entrance of his farm at Creggan Road, Mountnorris in Co Armagh on June 24, 1979. A postmortem examination conducted that day concluded that Mr Porter had died of gunshot wounds to the head and trunk.

The warrant also states that prior to his death Mr Porter had been a part-time member of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

Outlining the three charges facing Mr Donegan before Mr Justice Patrick McGrath at the High Court on Monday, Det Sgt Adrian Murray of the Garda Extradition Unit said the warrant relates to the respondent allegedly committing the offences in June 1979.

Under cross-examination, Det Sgt Murray agreed with Stephen Faulkner BL that the respondent was very compliant. “I tried to execute the warrant last week but he wasn’t at home and he agreed to meet me once he was home from holidays,” the detective said.

Mr Justice McGrath said it seemed that this was an appropriate case for bail.

Counsel for the Minister for Justice told the judge that an independent surety of €15,000 had been put up by a third party, who had given an undertaking not to reduce his bank balance under that amount. Det Sgt Murray said he was satisfied with the surety.

The detective agreed with Mr Faulkner that Mr Donegan is due to undergo heart surgery on July 8th.

Mr Donegan was granted bail on condition that he reside at his place of residence at Garvagh in Co Cavan, that he sign on three times a week at Cavan Garda station between 9am and 9pm, attend all court hearings, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí, which he must carry at all times and not apply for any duplicate passport or travel documents.

Mr Justice McGrath remanded Mr Donegan on continuing bail until July 4th.