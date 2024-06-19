Six men and teenager to be tried in Special Criminal Court in connection with killing of Tristan Sherry

Gardaí outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown after Jason Hennessy snr was shot and fatally injured and Tristan Sherry was killed on Christmas Eve 2023. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Six men and a teenager charged in connection with the killing of gunman Tristan Sherry have seen their cases transferred to the non-jury Special Criminal Court following a State application.

At the three-judge court on Wednesday, State solicitor Ciara Vibien applied for an order pursuant to Section 49 (1) of the Offences Against the State Act that the seven accused be tried at the Special Criminal Court, which deals with terrorism and organised crime-related offences.

The Special Criminal Court can hear certain cases where the Director of Public Prosecutions certifies that the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice and the preservation of public peace and order.

Four of the men are charged with the murder of Mr Sherry on December 24th, 2023, at Browne’s Steakhouse, Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. They are Noah Musueni (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown; Wayne Deegan (26), Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15; David Amah (18), Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin; and Michael Andrecut (22), Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown.

Jonas Kabangu (18), Corduff Park, Blanchardstown, is charged with violent disorder at the same location on that date, as is a juvenile, who cannot be named. A seventh accused, Jaures Kumbu (18), Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown, is charged with possession of a submachine gun, contrary to Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act, at Main Street, Blanchardstown on the same date.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt granted the order for all seven cases to be dealt with by the Special Criminal Court, with all matters adjourned to July 1st next.

Mr Sherry (26) was killed after he shot and fatally injured Jason Hennessy snr on December 24th, 2023, at Browne’s Steakhouse. Mr Hennessy died 11 days later.