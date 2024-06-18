Firm linked to landlord Marc Godart spared criminal conviction over fire safety breaches

A short-term letting firm linked to controversial landlord Marc Godart has been spared a criminal conviction over a former commercial building in Dublin that broke fire safety laws after it was repurposed for residential use.

Dublin District Court heard that the Beaver Street property was converted into an unauthorised short-term residential letting but lacked a range of vital fire safety measures, including an alarm system and viable escape routes.

Following inspections, Green Label Short Lets Ltd was prosecuted by Dublin City Council (DCC) for failing to comply with a fire safety notice issued over a “potentially dangerous building” on Beaver Street, Dublin 1.

In March, Judge Anthony Halpin ordered the property firm to donate €500 to charity and pay €3,884 toward the council’s legal costs.

He adjourned the case until today, when Judge Halpin noted that Green Label had complied and paid in full, and he struck out the case.

The offence was contrary to the Fire Services Act.

Earlier, DCC’s barrister Christopher Hughes said the case centred on a building, comprising Unit 1, Block G, The Foundry on Beaver Street in Dublin 1.

Mr Hughes outlined the facts, telling Judge Halpin that the defendant company failed to comply with the notice issued following an inspection on June 20th last year.

The building had been a ground-floor commercial unit, but it was converted into a residential unit comprising six bedrooms. The council’s warning required residential use “to cease” until matters specified in the notice were addressed. Those included installation of a fire detection and alarm system, an internal escape route, emergency lights, signage and other measures.

Mr Hughes said a further inspection occurred on October 16th, and at that time, those issues still needed to be complied with, resulting in the court proceedings.

Defence barrister David Staunton had pleaded for leniency. He acknowledged that “it was an unauthorised development because of the short-term letting aspect of it. And so there has been a change of use.”

However, he added that the company had engaged an architect to do the remedial work.

Judge Halpin noted that the firm had no prior convictions under the Fire Safety Act.

Judge Halpin said that if the case had been contested, it could have taken a “chunk” of the court’s time. He indicated he would not record a conviction if the company paid the council’s costs and donated €500 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity.

In February, Mr Godart, a Luxembourg businessman with significant property holdings in Ireland, had another prosecution dropped for “egregious” breaches of planning laws with unauthorised Airbnb lettings in Dublin.

However, two firms he directs, including Green Label Short Lets Ltd, accepted responsibility; they were fined €7,500 and agreed to pay “substantial” legal costs.

DCC also brought those proceedings before Dublin District Court.