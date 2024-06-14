Three women given suspended sentences in connection with murder of showjumper Katie Simpson

Three women have been given suspended prison sentences for withholding information and perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder of showjumper Katie Simpson.

The trial of Jonathan James Creswell (36), from Greysteel in Co Derry, for the rape and murder of Ms Simpson ended abruptly in April after he was found dead at his home.

Ms Simpson died in Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on August 9th, 2020, six days after she was attacked in the house in Gortnessy Meadows in Lettershandoney, near Derry, where she had been living with her sister, Creswell’s partner.

Hayley Robb (30), of Weavers Meadow, Banbridge, had previously pleaded guilty to withholding information and perverting the course of justice by washing clothes belonging to Creswell and cleaning blood at his home.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, for perverting the course of justice, and 12 months, suspended for two years, for withholding information.

Jill Robinson (42), from Blackfort Road in Omagh, admitted perverting the course of justice by washing Creswell’s clothes and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Rose De Montmorency-Wright (23) from Craigantlet Road in Newtownards, pleaded guilty to withholding information and was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

At a previous hearing, the prosecution barrister, Sam Magee KC, said the women had been “complicit in a conspiracy of silence” which misled police and hampered the investigation.

During sentencing at the Crown Court in Derry on Friday, judge Neil Rafferty said it was clear Katie Simpson was a “fun-loving, caring, talented horsewoman who was loved deeply not only by her family, but also the many friends she had.

“Her loss, and the circumstances of it, have left many people shocked and angry that her passing so cruelly deprived her of the bright future she undoubtedly would have had.”

Sentencing the defendants, the judge said he was “entirely satisfied that but for the agency and control of Jonathan Creswell none of them would have ever stood in a dock.”

