Man wielding knife screamed at Ukrainian family to ‘move out’ of new home, court hears

Bohan was arrested under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times

A man carrying a knife confronted a Ukrainian couple and their young child and screamed at them to “move out” of their new home in Dublin, a court has heard.

Richard Bohan (34) of Pimlico Cottages, Pimlico, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to producing a knife with a three-inch blade capable of inflicting serious injury in a manner likely to intimidate another person on February 19th last in south Dublin.

Cloverhill District Court heard that Bohan threw a bucket in the family’s direction and “was screaming at them to move out”.

Judge Alan Mitchell was told that during the incident, Bohan “produced a knife and started to wield that in front of the family”.

However, a member of the public distracted him with a sweeping brush, which allowed the couple and their daughter, aged 8, to “retreat into the house”.

Gardaí arrived and arrested Bohan under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Victim impact statements were furnished to Judge Mitchell, which noted the child had suffered panic attacks since the incident, but her parents cannot afford psychotherapy.

The judge said the family had probably fled to Ireland because of the war in their country, and the victim was a young person who was now suffering.

The court heard Bohan had no previous convictions or warrant record and has been in custody on remand since the incident.

Pleading for leniency, Mr de Courcy said his client suffered from psychiatric difficulties, including a borderline personality disorder and autism.

He said Bohan had “a myriad of problems; his memory of the incident is hazy, to say the least”.

The defence acknowledged that the presence of a young child at the scene made the incident “particularly unsavoury”.

Judge Mitchell adjourned sentencing for a probation report on Bohan to be furnished to the court.

He said he would consider all options and that a suspended sentence would have to include a condition that the offender stay away from individuals or locations.

The court heard the accused may have to move from his council home but will only be provided an alternative once he forfeits his current address. The case resumes later this month.