Legal support needed for unaccompanied child migrants, pro-bono lawyers say

If every lawyer gave 20 hours pro-bono services a year for unaccompanied child migrants, that would make a big impact, said Eilis Barry of the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac). Photograph: iStock

The growing need for legal support for children arriving unaccompanied to Ireland will be discussed during a week of events highlighting the importance of pro-bono services provided by lawyers.

Pro-bono legal services are “no substitute” for an adequate legal aid system but are a “vital” component of the access to justice architecture and an “important tool” in redressing the imbalance of a justice system weighed against those who face multiple barriers to access to justice, said Eilis Barry, chief executive of the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac).

“Flac would not be able to run services, including litigation concerning Travellers and Roma, without pro-bono work,” said Ms Barry.

A positive change over the past decade is the fact that there are now lawyers in private practice whose job it is to encourage lawyers to engage in pro-bono work, she said, adding that if every lawyer gave 20 hours to general pro-bono services a year, that would make a big impact.

Ms Barry was speaking in advance of the opening on Monday of Ireland’s annual pro-bono week, featuring several events for legal professionals, law students, human rights activists, non-profit organisations, academics and business representatives to discuss the promotion of access to justice for people in need.

The events will coincide with the broader European pro-bono week, which celebrates the critical role lawyers play in supporting civil society and human rights organisations through pro-bono work.

Ireland’s pro-bono week is led by PILA (the Public interest law alliance) and a committee made up of representatives from some major law firms here – A&L Goodbody LLP, Arthur Cox LLP, DLA Piper Ireland LLP, Matheson LLP, McCann FitzGerald LLP, Mason Hayes & Curran LLP, and Philip Lee LLP.

The week will open with a European-wide virtual event focusing on this year’s theme of harmonisation of pro-bono work across Europe. A second online event will share knowledge and good practices concerning legal and practical challenges for refugees.

An in-person discussion event will be held on Wednesday to promote awareness of the work of Kids in Need of Defence (Kind), a global initiative providing legal representation for unaccompanied children. Panellists, including representatives of the Irish Refugee Council and the Immigrant Council of Ireland, will discuss the growing need for legal support for unaccompanied minors arriving in Ireland, including support in family reunification applications.

Another in-person discussion event on Thursday will discuss emerging needs for pro bono legal support in Ireland and provide a platform for three NGOs to pitch their causes for support in legal advice services.